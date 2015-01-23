SINGAPORE, Jan 23 Gold steadied above $1,300 a
tonne on Friday, near its strongest level in five months after
the European Central Bank launched a multi-billion bond-buying
programme to invigorate the euro zone economy.
The precious metal, a hedge against inflation, jumped on
Thursday after the ECB said it would purchase sovereign debt
from this March until the end of September 2016.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,300.70 an ounce
by 0035 GMT. The precious metal peaked at $1,306.20 on Thursday,
its highest since Aug. 15, and was headed for a third straight
weekly gain.
* U.S. gold was also steady at $1,300.60 an ounce.
* Together with existing schemes to buy private debt and
funnel hundreds of billions of euros in cheap loans to banks,
the ECB's new quantitative easing programme will release 60
billion euros ($68 billion) a month into the economy, ECB
President Mario Draghi said.
* By September next year, more than 1 trillion euros will
have been created under quantitative easing, the ECB's last
remaining major policy option for reviving economic growth and
warding off deflation.
* Euro-priced gold was trading at 1,145.06 euros
an ounce, after rising as high as 1,150.47 euros overnight, its
highest since April 2013.
* Federal Reserve policymakers, already struggling to assure
investors that they remain on track for a mid-year interest rate
rise, will find the task has just become harder with their peers
in Europe and elsewhere headed in the opposite direction.
* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper voiced complete
confidence in the Bank of Canada after it stunned markets by
cutting interest rates amid a plunge in oil prices.
* Russia's gold reserves rose to 38.8 million troy ounces as
of Jan. 1 from 38.2 million troy ounces a month earlier, the
central bank said.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro was at 11-year lows after suffering a massive
decline following the ECB's stimulus programme.
* U.S. crude rose by more than a dollar after Saudi Arabia
announced that King Abdullah had died and his successor, Salman,
moved quickly to name his own heir to rule the world's biggest
oil exporter.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI flash Jan
0800 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash Jan
0830 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash Jan
0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash Jan
1330 U.S. National activity index Dec
1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Jan
1500 U.S. Existing home sales Dec
1500 U.S. Leading index Dec
Precious metals prices 0035 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1300.70 -0.28 -0.02 9.90
Spot Silver 18.29 0.00 +0.00 16.79
Spot Platinum 1279.40 1.60 +0.13 6.63
Spot Palladium 771.22 -0.68 -0.09 -2.71
COMEX GOLD FEB5 1300.60 -0.10 -0.01 9.84 2735
COMEX SILVER MAR5 18.34 -0.02 -0.11 17.57 721
Euro/Dollar 1.1356
Dollar/Yen 118.49
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.)