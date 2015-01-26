SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Gold climbed towards a five-month high on Monday as an electoral win by Greece's anti-austerity party sparked fears of renewed instability in Europe, triggering safe-haven demand for bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold ticked up 0.1 percent to $1,295.41 an ounce by 0030 GMT, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.2 percent. * Spot gold had hit a five-month high of $1,306.20 last week. * Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras was set to become prime minister of the first euro zone government openly opposed to bailout conditions imposed by European Union and International Monetary Fund during the economic crisis. * Tsipras promised that five years of austerity, "humiliation and suffering" imposed by international creditors were over after his Syriza party swept to victory in a snap election on Sunday. * European leaders have said Greece must respect the terms of its 240 billion euro bailout deal, but Tsipras campaigned on a promise to renegotiate the country's huge debt, raising the possibility of a major conflict with euro zone partners. * The euro hit a fresh 11-year low on Monday following the election results, while U.S. stock futures also fell on heightened uncertainty. * Gold has had a good start to the year, gaining about 9 percent so far this month, largely due to safe-haven demand from falling oil prices and European uncertainties. * Sentiment has been improving as seen in investor positioning. Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish bet in gold contracts during the week to Jan. 20, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.16 percent to 741.65 tonnes on Friday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The euro skidded to near an 11-year low and U.S. stock futures fell on Monday as Greece's Syriza party promised to roll back austerity measures after sweeping to victory in a snap election, putting Athens on a collision course with international lenders. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Germany Ifo business climate Jan 1530 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index Jan PRICES AT 0030 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1295.41 1.26 0.1 Spot silver 18.34 0.09 0.49 Spot platinum 1268.99 7.39 0.59 Spot palladium 773.47 2.49 0.32 Comex gold 1295.6 3 0.23 Comex silver 18.375 0.075 0.41 Euro 1.118 DXY 95.128 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)