SINGAPORE, Jan 28 Gold clung to overnight gains
to trade just above $1,290 an ounce on Wednesday, with focus
turning to whether a weaker global economy may curb the Federal
Reserve's enthusiasm to raise interest rates.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,293.30 an ounce
by 0041 GMT after rising nearly 1 percent on Tuesday.
* U.S. gold for February delivery was also steady at
$1,292.80 an ounce.
* The Federal Open Market Committee releases a statement at
the end of its two-day policy meeting later in the day. Analysts
say some disappointing corporate earnings and an unexpected drop
in U.S. durable goods orders in December could push back
expectations for a rate hike largely seen happening by mid-year.
* U.S. business investment spending fell for a fourth
straight month in December, a sign that slowing global growth
may be weighing on the economy.
* China's gold imports from Hong Kong fell nearly a third in
2014 as the top consumer's appetite waned after record purchases
in the previous year.
* Gold faces a third year of losses in 2015 as the United
States prepares for its first interest rate rise in nearly a
decade, but the market should also find a floor, clearing the
way for a recovery next year, a Reuters poll showed. Any hike in
rates could lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion while boosting the dollar.
* The survey of 38 analysts and traders forecast that spot
gold, which ended 2014 little changed after snapping a 12-year
bull run the previous year, will average $1,234 an ounce this
year, down around 3 percent.
* Palladium is poised to outperform again in 2015, with
prices seen rising 6 percent even as the wider precious metals
complex struggles, a separate Reuters survey showed.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar stepped back from a 11-year peak against a
basket of currencies on speculation that the Fed's policy
announcement could show a more dovish bias. Asian stock markets
followed Wall Street into the red.
DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Feb
0700 Germany Import prices Dec
0745 France Consumer confidence Jan
1900 Federal Reserve releases statement after policy meeting
Precious metals prices 0041 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot Gold 1293.30 1.22 +0.09 9.27
Spot Silver 18.06 0.04 +0.22 15.33
Spot Platinum 1262.25 3.50 +0.28 5.20
Spot Palladium 775.47 -2.53 -0.33 -2.17
COMEX GOLD FEB5 1292.80 1.10 +0.09 9.18
COMEX SILVER MAR5 18.08 0.00 -0.02 15.90
Euro/Dollar 1.1364
Dollar/Yen 117.81
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)