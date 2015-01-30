By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Gold edged higher on Friday
after falling more than 2 percent to a two-week low overnight on
concern over a looming increase in U.S. interest rates, with
bullion remaining on track for its biggest weekly drop in two
months.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,261.16 an ounce
by 0027 GMT, after falling as low as $1,251.86 on Thursday, its
weakest since Jan. 15. Gold's 2.2-percent drop overnight was its
steepest since mid-December.
* The precious metal has lost 2.6 percent so far this week,
after pulling further away from a five-month high set on Jan.
22.
* U.S. gold for delivery in February gained half a
percent to $1,260.90 an ounce, after tumbling 2.4 percent on
Thursday.
* Spot silver rose 0.2 percent to $16.96 an ounce
after sliding nearly 6 percent in its deepest fall since
September 2013. U.S. silver futures advanced more than 1
percent after falling over 7 percent.
* The Federal Reserve painted a bullish view of the U.S.
economy after its first policy meeting this week that analysts
say puts it on course to raise interest rates as early as June.
That dimmed the appeal of non-interest yielding assets such as
gold, which Phillip Futures expects to fall below $1,200 again
once the first U.S. rate hike occurs.
* There were more signs of strength in the U.S. economy on
Thursday after data showed the number of Americans filing new
claims for unemployment benefits tumbled last week to its lowest
level in nearly 15 years.
* Investors will next be eyeing U.S. fourth-quarter gross
domestic product data due out on Friday that may show a solid
pace of economic expansion as the Fed had described in its
policy statement on Wednesday.
* India overtook China as the world's biggest gold consumer
in 2014 as global physical demand fell, an industry report
showed, forecasting that prices that have declined for the last
two years would bottom out this year.
* South Africa's Lonmin said it would maintain its
annual production target but cut capital expenditure in 2015 as
the third-largest platinum producer battles with low metal
prices.
MARKET NEWS
* Dollar-bloc currencies nursed hefty losses following a
selloff that saw the Australian dollar slump to its lowest in
over five years as investors wagered on an interest rate cut by
the Reserve Bank of Australia.
* U.S. crude futures steadied above $44 a barrel,
staying near six-year lows, after data showing fresh additions
to already record-high U.S. oil inventories.
DATA AHEAD(GMT)
0700 Germany Retail sales Dec
0745 France Consumer spending Dec
0745 France Producer prices Dec
1000 Euro zone Consumer prices Jan
1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate Dec
1330 U.S. GDP Q4
1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Jan
Precious metals prices 0027 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot Gold 1261.16 4.66 +0.37 6.56
Spot Silver 16.96 0.04 +0.24 8.30
Spot Platinum 1223.24 3.19 +0.26 1.95
Spot Palladium 772.47 0.02 +0.00 -2.55
COMEX GOLD FEB5 1260.90 6.30 +0.50 6.49
COMEX SILVER MAR5 17.00 0.22 +1.32 8.95
Euro/Dollar 1.1325
Dollar/Yen 118.17
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)