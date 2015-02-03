* Holdings at top gold fund highest since Oct
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Feb 3 Gold advanced for a second
session in three on Tuesday as a wobbly outlook for the global
economy burnished bullion's safe-haven appeal, with holdings at
the top gold fund at their highest in four months.
Weak data from the United States to China and Europe dragged
Asian equities into the red, boosting outlook for gold which has
climbed 8 percent so far in 2015 after a two-year slide.
"I think the sentiment on gold has changed from a very
bearish tone last year which was due to expectations of higher
U.S. interest rates," said Yuichi Ikemizu, branch manager at
Standard Bank in Tokyo.
"We have seen some good demand from Asia around $1,250 and
the market is quite long at the moment."
Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,279.20 an ounce by
0651 GMT, after trading nearly flat in Asian morning hours.
U.S. gold for April delivery gained 0.2 percent to
$1,279.70 an ounce.
Rising inflows into gold funds underlined how some investors
are bullish on bullion.
Holdings at SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, stood at 24.65 million ounces
on Monday, the highest since October.
But Ikemizu said the market overall remained "pretty much
split between bullish and bearish", warning there could be a
sharp liquidation of long positions when the U.S. nonfarm
payrolls data this week turns out strong.
A Reuters poll of analysts forecast U.S. employment data on
Friday will show about 230,000 jobs were created in January,
slowing slightly from 252,000 in December but still robust.
On Monday, there were signals that the U.S. economy could be
on a slightly softer footing than many had thought.
U.S. consumer spending recorded its biggest decline since
late 2009 in December, while factory activity cooled in January.
Those numbers followed data last week that showed a slowdown
in U.S. economic expansion to 2.6 percent in the fourth quarter
from 5 percent in July-September.
Elsewhere, the economic scenario remained bleak. European
and Chinese factories slashed prices in January as production
flatlined, heightening global deflation risks that point to
another wave of central bank stimulus in the coming year.
Precious metals prices 0651 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot Gold 1279.20 4.51 +0.35 8.08
Spot Silver 17.30 0.10 +0.58 10.47
Spot Platinum 1232.24 9.24 +0.76 2.70
Spot Palladium 786.00 2.41 +0.31 -0.85
COMEX GOLD APR5 1279.70 2.80 +0.22 8.07
COMEX SILVER MAR5 17.34 0.09 +0.52 11.16
Euro/Dollar 1.1335
Dollar/Yen 117.10
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Biju Dwarakanath)