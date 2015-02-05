* ECB cancels soft treatment of Greek debt
* Gold in narrow range ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm
payrolls
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 5 Gold fell on Thursday on
uncertainty in Greece after the European Central Bank said it
would no longer accept Greek bonds in return for funding.
The ECB's announcement dealt a blow to Athens, which is
seeking debt relief from eurozone lenders, and knocked the euro
down against the dollar in early trading. Gold dipped despite
the euro's rebound against the dollar after positive
German data.
Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,263.50 an ounce
by 2:22 p.m. EST (1922 GMT) after falling 1 percent to the
session low at $1,256.22. The market has tested support around
$1,255 to $1,256 in four out of five sessions, causing traders
to suspect sell-stops are resting below this level.
U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled down
0.1 percent at $1,262.70 an ounce.
"Like in 2014, we had a phenomenal start of the year, up 8
percent in January, so inevitably we are going to see a bit of
profit-taking," broker Sharps Pixley Chief Executive Officer
Ross Norman said.
Bullion failed to capitalize on a fall in European equities,
while it extended losses after an upbeat report on the U.S.
labor market lifted stock prices there. Oil prices rose about 6
percent.
"Clearly we think things are improving in the global
economy," said Bart Melek, head of global commodity strategy for
TD Securities in Toronto.
"You need to have a pretty dire assessment of the future and
see the situation in the eurozone deteriorate to attract back
those long-term investors who have exited gold in the past two
years," Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.
Gold could get short-term support, however, from China's
move on Wednesday to cut the reserve requirement for banks in an
effort to add more liquidity to fight off an economic slowdown
and looming deflation.
While major economies such as China and Europe continue to
pump more money into their systems, the United States is moving
toward a tightening cycle.
Investors will watch Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls for
more clues on when U.S. interest rates would rise this year, the
first hike in nearly a decade. A Reuters poll of analysts had
forecast a 230,000 increase in U.S. jobs in January, slowing
slightly from 252,000 in December but still robust.
Spot silver fell 0.8 percent to $17.22 an ounce.
Platinum rose 1.1 percent to $1,249.90, and palladium
gained 0.5 percent to $793.15.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr in Singapore;
Editing by Mark Potter, David Evans and Lisa Von Ahn)