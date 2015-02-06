* Gold up slightly, US job gains seen above 200,000 for 12th mth

* China 2014 gold consumption fell by a quarter

* Coming up: U.S. nonfarm payrolls at 1330 GMT (Adds China gold data, updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, Feb 6 Gold steadied on Friday ahead of crucial U.S. employment data, but was set to post its biggest weekly loss in almost two months after steep gains at the start of the year.

A strong U.S. jobs number for January would strengthen expectations for the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates by mid-year, denting the appeal of non-interest yielding assets such as gold. But weaker data could buoy bullion prices.

"A significantly lower job creation could support gold if it results in changes in the timing of Fed rate-hike expectations," said HSBC analyst James Steel.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls are forecast to have increased by 234,000 last month after rising by 252,000 in December, according to a Reuters poll of economists. That would be the 12th straight month of job gains above 200,000, the longest streak since 1994.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,267.20 an ounce by 0650 GMT. The metal has lost 1.2 percent so far this week, which would be its largest fall since the week ended Dec. 19.

Gold gained 8.4 percent in January, its biggest monthly rise in three years, helped by a sharp slowdown in U.S. fourth-quarter economic growth.

U.S. gold for April delivery edged up 0.4 percent to $1,267.80 an ounce.

Amid market expectations of still strong U.S. jobs creation in January, the data is unlikely to be a game changer, Mizuho Bank said, citing wild swings in oil prices as potentially the main variable in the Fed's interest rate plan.

"For one, stubborn downside in inflation and an elevated U.S. dollar because of easing elsewhere could stall the Fed's rate hike plans," the bank said in a note.

"This is more so if evidence of shale activity slowdown with discernible impact on jobs creation starts to come through."

The gold market was also keeping an eye on Greece where increased uncertainty this week has supported prices.

Greece's leftist finance minister clashed openly with his powerful German counterpart on Thursday as Athens' borrowing costs leapt and bank shares plunged following the European Central Bank's decision to stop funding the country's lenders.

Elsewhere, holdings at SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose to 24.86 million ounces on Thursday, the highest since September.

China's gold consumption fell 24.7 percent to 886 tonnes last year even as output of the world's top consumer climbed 5.5 percent, the China Gold Association said on Friday. Precious metals prices 0650 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot Gold 1267.20 2.80 +0.22 7.07 Spot Silver 17.25 0.00 +0.00 10.15 Spot Platinum 1249.85 -1.20 -0.10 4.16 Spot Palladium 793.98 1.58 +0.20 0.16 COMEX GOLD APR5 1267.80 5.10 +0.40 7.07 COMEX SILVER MAR5 17.29 0.09 +0.52 10.81 Euro/Dollar 1.1462 Dollar/Yen 117.27 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)