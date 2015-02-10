SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Gold clung to small overnight gains on Tuesday as worries over Greece's future in the euro zone and a decline in global equities supported the safe-haven metal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,238.59 an ounce by 0022 GMT, after gaining 0.5 percent on Monday. The metal isn't too far from a three-week low of $1,228.25 hit last week. * Bullion got a boost on Monday as stock indexes worldwide slipped on fears over Greece and concerns over conflict in Ukraine. * Wall Street and European shares slumped a day after Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras ruled out extending the country's bailout and said he would reverse some of the reforms imposed by its lenders, raising fears of a Greek exit from the euro zone. * Markets were also eyeing developments in Ukraine. U.S. President Barack Obama signalled on Monday he will wait for the results of high-stakes talks on Ukraine before deciding whether to arm the Kiev government. * Investors tend to bid up gold during times of economic and geopolitical uncertainties. * In other industry news, Standard Chartered has been appointed the 14th market-making member of the London Bullion Market Association, effective from Feb. 9, the LBMA said on Monday. * Canadian gold miner Tahoe Resources Inc said on Monday it has agreed to acquire smaller rival Rio Alto Mining in a cash-and-share deal valued at C$1.4 billion ($1.12 billion), in a bid to expand its presence in Latin America. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Commodity currencies held onto modest gains early on Tuesday, having risen broadly on a further rebound in oil prices and as the U.S. dollar faded somewhat after a payrolls-inspired rally ran out of steam. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China Consumer prices Jan 0130 China Producer prices Jan 0745 France Industrial output Dec 1400 U.S. NFIB business optimism Jan 1500 U.S. JOLTS job openings Dec 1500 U.S. IBD economic optimism Feb 1500 U.S. Wholesale inventories Dec PRICES AT 0022 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1238.59 -0.34 -0.03 Spot silver 16.98 0 0 Spot platinum 1215.5 2.5 0.21 Spot palladium 780.35 3.5 0.45 Comex gold 1239 -2.5 -0.2 Comex silver 16.995 -0.075 -0.44 Euro 1.1332 DXY 94.518 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)