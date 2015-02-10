* Gold moves further away from 3-week low
* Equities dip as probability of Greece leaving eurozone
rises
* Ukraine crisis also supports safe-haven bids
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Gold extended gains to a
second straight session on Tuesday as worries over Greece's
future in the eurozone and a decline in global equities
supported the safe-haven metal.
Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,243.05 an ounce by
0733 GMT, after gaining 0.5 percent on Monday. The metal had hit
a three-week low of $1,228.25 last week.
Bullion got a boost as nervousness over Greece potentially
withdrawing from the euro and escalating conflict in Ukraine
sapped risk appetite and hurt stocks.
"With ongoing concerns surrounding Greece and a potential
default, as well as the Ukraine crisis, gold should find support
and hold above the 55-day moving average at $1,225 and 100 day
moving average at $1,217 in the near term," said Jason Cerisola,
a metals dealer at MKS Group.
The probability of Greece leaving the eurozone has risen
several notches as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has taken an
increasingly hard line over government debt. Tsipras has
insisted that his country would not extend its reform-linked
bailout.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned
Greece not to expect the eurozone to bow to Tsipras' demands in
a growing confrontation that spooked financial markets and
prompted U.S. and Canadian pleas for calm and compromise.
"It is hard to conceive of gold selling off substantially
given the prevailing uncertainty and considering the very real
possibility that Greece could now default on its debts," said
INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.
Investors tend to bid up gold during times of economic and
geopolitical uncertainties.
Markets were also eyeing developments in Ukraine. U.S.
President Barack Obama signalled on Monday he will wait for the
results of high-stakes talks on Ukraine before deciding whether
to arm the Kiev government.
Also helping the precious metal was the fading rally in the
U.S. dollar.
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback's
strength against a basket of major currencies, dipped slightly
as commodity currencies and the euro edged higher, though it
still wasn't too far from a 11-year peak.
A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies.
PRICES AT 0733
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1243.05 4.12 0.33
Spot silver 17 0.02 0.12
Spot platinum 1222.95 9.95 0.82
Spot palladium 781 4.15 0.53
Comex gold 1243.2 1.7 0.14
Comex silver 17.025 -0.045 -0.26
Euro 1.1323
DXY 94.542
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
