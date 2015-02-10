* Dollar rises 0.2 pct against currency basket
* Concerns over Greece, Ukraine weigh on risk appetite
* Shanghai premiums contract, but hold at $2.50-3.50-dealer
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Luc Cohen and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 10 Gold prices eased on
Tuesday as a rise in the dollar offset the supportive impact of
concerns over Greece's future in the euro zone and fears over
escalating violence in Ukraine, which hurt risk appetite.
A 0.2 percent rise in the dollar against its currency basket
led gold to stall after the previous day's rise,
preventing a steeper recovery from Friday's three-week low.
Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,233.52 an ounce
at 3:18 p.m. EST (1618 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for
April delivery settled down $9.30 an ounce at $1,232.20.
Jeffrey Lacker, a top U.S. Federal Reserve official, told
reporters on Tuesday that the central bank should raise interest
rates in June.
George Gero, a gold analyst at RBC Capital Markets Global
Futures in New York, said speculation the Fed could raise rates,
coupled with strength in stock markets, increased funds' risk
appetite.
This largely overrode concerns about the economic health of
the euro zone, as nervousness grew over Greece potentially
withdrawing from the euro and the conflict in Ukraine mounted,
weighing on global markets on Tuesday. Investors will now
monitor a Greece-dominated meeting of euro zone finance
ministers on Wednesday.
Euro-priced gold stood just below 1,100 an ounce
on Tuesday. They hit their highest since April 2013 at 1,156.14
euros on Jan. 26.
The probability of Greece leaving the euro zone has risen
several notches as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has taken an
increasingly hard line over government debt.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told
Greece not to expect the euro zone to bow to Tsipras' demands in
a growing confrontation that has rattled financial markets and
prompted U.S. and Canadian pleas for calm and compromise.
On the main physical markets for gold, premiums over spot
prices on the Shanghai Gold Exchange contracted slightly ahead
of next week's Lunar New Year holiday, MKS said in a note on
Tuesday, but remained between $2.50-3.50, showing demand has
emerged at lower levels.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.6
percent at $16.91 an ounce. Platinum was down 0.5 percent
at $1,207.25 an ounce, while palladium was down 1.2
percent at $767.70 an ounce.
(Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Diane Craft)