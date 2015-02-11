SINGAPORE, Feb 11 Gold struggled to recover from
overnight losses on Wednesday as a stronger dollar offset
safe-haven bids over uncertainties about Greece's future in the
euro zone.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat at $1,234.46 an ounce by 0034
GMT, following a 0.4 percent drop on Tuesday that sent it closer
to a three-week low of $1,228.25 reached last week.
* The dollar hovered at one-month highs versus the yen early
on Wednesday, bolstered by gains in Treasury yields, while
uncertainty over a new debt deal for Greece kept a cloud over
the euro.
* The dollar was trading just below a 11-year peak against a
basket of major currencies.
* A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies.
* Investors were also awaiting developments in Europe, where
the probability of Greece's exit from the euro zone has risen in
recent days as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has taken an
increasingly hard line over government debt.
* Euro zone finance ministers meet later on Wednesday and EU
leaders on Thursday, but officials are already downplaying the
chance of a breakthrough.
* The uncertainty over Greece has helped gold in recent
sessions, but the stronger dollar has capped gains.
* In other industry news, operations at Sibanye Gold's
Beatrix mine resumed on Monday night after a turf war
between opposing unions forced the mine to close for two days,
the company said on Tuesday.
* U.S. platinum jewellery imports surged more than 60
percent in 2014 from a year ago, while imports of gold jewellery
rose 15 percent, according to Thomson Reuters GFMS calculations
released on Tuesday and based on United States Census data.
* Lonmin, the world's third-largest platinum
producer, said on Tuesday that persistently weak prices meant it
will be cutting costs further and increasing productivity,
although job cuts remained a last resort.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian markets got off to a cautious start on Wednesday as
looming euro zone meetings over Greece overshadowed a firmer
finish on Wall Street.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0745 France Current account Dec
1900 U.S. Federal budget Jan
PRICES AT 0034 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1234.46 0.66 0.05
Spot silver 16.92 0.02 0.12
Spot platinum 1205.9 0.65 0.05
Spot palladium 770.45 1.6 0.21
Comex gold 1234.6 2.4 0.19
Comex silver 16.91 0.037 0.22
Euro 1.1318
DXY 94.719
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)