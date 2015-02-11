* Gold gains after overnight losses
* Dollar index steady, Asian equities subdued
* Euro zone finance ministers meet on Greece later Wednesday
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Feb 11 Gold inched up on Wednesday as
the dollar took a breather after recent sharp gains and as
caution prevailed in financial markets regarding Greece's future
in the euro zone.
The uncertainty over Greece debt issues has somewhat helped
gold in recent days, but it is still down nearly 4 percent so
far this month as a strong dollar and expectations of an
interest rate hike in the United States have hurt the metal.
Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,237.70 an ounce by
0745 GMT, following a 0.4 percent drop on Tuesday that sent it
closer to a three-week low of $1,228.25 reached last week.
Economic and financial uncertainties tend to boost demand
for gold, seen as a safe-haven investment.
"Without risk-related buying, gold may face further pressure
in the near-term," said HSBC analyst James Steel. "Gold may also
be weighed down by Fed policy, especially if the market comes to
believe that a rate hike is likely in June."
"Gold may have to trade closer to $1,200 before emerging
market demand is stimulated sufficiently to halt the price
slide," he said.
All eyes are on Europe, where the probability of Greece's
exit from the euro zone has risen in recent days as Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras has taken an increasingly hard line over
government debt.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told
Greece not to expect the euro zone to bow to Tsipras' demands in
a growing confrontation that has rattled financial markets and
prompted U.S. and Canadian pleas for calm and compromise.
Euro zone finance ministers meet later on Wednesday and EU
leaders on Thursday, but officials are already downplaying the
chance of a breakthrough.
Asian stock markets were subdued on Wednesday as the looming
euro zone meetings overshadowed a firmer finish on Wall Street.
Traders were also eyeing comments from Federal Reserve
officials on the timing of any rate increase.
The Fed should raise interest rates in June, a top Fed
official said on Tuesday, saying the U.S. economy is
strengthening and that inflation will move back to the central
bank's target.
Any hike by the Fed, which has kept rates near zero since
2008 to stimulate the U.S. economy, could further strengthen the
dollar and possibly hurt demand for bullion, a
non-interest-bearing asset.
The dollar was steady on Wednesday against a basket of major
currencies but it wasn't too far from a 11-year peak hit late
last month.
A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies.
PRICES AT 0745 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1237.7 3.9 0.32
Spot silver 16.98 0.08 0.47
Spot platinum 1208.24 2.99 0.25
Spot palladium 768.4 -0.45 -0.06
Comex gold 1237.6 5.4 0.44
Comex silver 17 0.127 0.75
Euro 1.1305
DXY 94.832
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry and
Biju Dwarakanath)