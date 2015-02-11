* Dollar rises against euro, hits 5-week high vs yen

* Stocks lower ahead of euro zone meetings on Greece

* Traders awaiting cues on Fed policy (Updates prices, adds comment)

By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 11 Gold fell to a one-month low on Wednesday as the dollar strengthened, while caution prevailed in wider financial markets ahead of a meeting of finance ministers that is set to discuss Greece's future in the euro zone.

Spot prices are down nearly 5 percent so far this month as the strong dollar and expectations of an interest rate rise in the United States weighed on investor sentiment.

Spot gold was down 1.1 percent at $1,220.70 an ounce by 2:24 p.m. EST (1924 GMT), having earlier touched its lowest since Jan. 9 at $1,218.05 an ounce. U.S. gold for April delivery settled down 1 percent at $1,219.60 an ounce.

Selling of the metal picked up as the dollar's rise to a five-week high against the yen pushed spot prices through key support at $1,229, near their 50-day simple moving average and previous February low. The spot hovered just above the 100-day moving average, viewed as a technical support level.

The dollar also rose 0.2 percent against the euro as Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis headed for his first meeting of euro zone finance ministers, where he will spell out plans to scrap his country's austerity measures and end cooperation with officials overseeing its international bailout program.

"Most markets are in wait and see mode," INTL FCStone analyst Ed Meir said. "The Greek situation is still very fluid, and there are also talks going on in the Ukraine."

The four leaders meeting on Wednesday for peace talks in Belarus on the Ukraine crisis are planning to sign a joint declaration supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, a Ukrainian delegation source said.

European stock markets fell on a lower appetite for risk and as traders also eyed comments from Federal Reserve officials on the timing of any rate increase.

The Fed should raise interest rates in June, a top Fed official said on Tuesday, saying the U.S. economy was strengthening and inflation would move back to the central bank's target.

Any hike by the Fed, which has kept rates near zero since 2008 to stimulate the U.S. economy, could further strengthen the dollar and in turn hurt demand for bullion, a non-interest-bearing asset.

"We haven't seen sufficient reaction to lower prices to physical demand to stop the hemorrhage lower," said James Steel, chief metals analyst for HSBC Securities in New York, explaining another reason for gold's weak move.

Spot silver was down 0.7 percent at $16.77 an ounce. Palladium was down 0.5 percent at $764.72 an ounce, while platinum was down 1 percent to $1,193.55 an ounce. (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London and A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by David Evans, Mark Potter and Tom Brown)