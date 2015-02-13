SINGAPORE, Feb 13 Gold held firm above a five-week low on Friday on a weaker dollar and uncertainty over Greece, but the safe-haven metal was headed for its third weekly drop on expectations of higher U.S. interest rates. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had climbed 0.2 percent to $1,224.36 an ounce by 0030 GMT. The metal hit a five-week low of $1,216.45 in the previous session, before recovering to close up 0.3 percent. * Bullion has seen some upside in recent days as equity markets have been hit by confusion over Greece's debt negotiations with its European lenders and its future in the euro zone. * In the latest out of Europe, Greece agreed on Thursday to talk to its creditors about the way out of its hated international bailout in a political climbdown that could prevent its new leftist-led government running out of money as early as next month. * Gold also got a boost on Thursday as the dollar dropped after weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data on retail sales and jobless claims. * But the outlook for the greenback remained upbeat as many investors continued to price in an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve sometime this year. * Any hike by the Fed, which has kept rates near zero since 2008 to stimulate the U.S. economy, could hurt demand for bullion, a non-interest-bearing asset. * Bearish sentiment towards gold was seen in investor holdings. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.23 percent to 771.51 tonnes on Thursday. * Gold is down 0.7 percent for the week. * In other industry news, physical gold sales in Europe jumped in January as concerns over the euro zone's outlook drove consumers to load up on bullion. * Gold transferred between accounts held by bullion clearers rose to an average volume of 20.3 million ounces a day last month, up 4.4 percent from December's figure, the London Bullion Market Association said on Thursday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Major U.S. and European equity indices rallied to multi-year or record highs on Thursday after a ceasefire between Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces, and surprisingly aggressive stimulus by Sweden's central bank, cheered global markets. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0630 France GDP Q4 0700 Germany GDP Q4 0700 Germany Wholesale price index Jan 0900 Italy GDP Q4 1000 Euro zone GDP Q4 1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Dec 1330 U.S. Import prices Jan 1330 U.S. Export prices Jan 1500 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Feb PRICES AT 0030 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1224.36 2.16 0.18 Spot silver 16.89 0.07 0.42 Spot platinum 1203 8.85 0.74 Spot palladium 775.35 3.35 0.43 Comex gold 1224.6 3.9 0.32 Comex silver 16.88 0.086 0.51 Euro 1.1402 DXY 94.185 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)