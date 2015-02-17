SINGAPORE, Feb 17 Gold extended gains to a
fourth straight session on Tuesday, underpinned by safe-haven
bids after talks between Greece and its creditors broke down.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,232.50 an ounce by
0028 GMT. The metal has gained about 1 percent in the last three
sessions to Tuesday.
* Talks between Greece and euro zone finance ministers over
the country's debt crisis broke down on Monday when Athens
rejected a proposal to request a six-month extension of its
international bailout package as "unacceptable".
* Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chaired
the meeting, said Greece had until Friday to request an
extension, otherwise the bailout would expire at the end of the
month.
* The unexpectedly rapid collapse raised doubts about
Greece's future in the euro zone after a new leftist-led
government vowed to scrap the 240 billion euro ($272.4 billion)
bailout, reverse austerity policies and end cooperation with
EU/IMF inspectors.
* Investors typically seek safety in bullion during economic
uncertainties, and when riskier assets such as equities take a
hit.
* U.S. stock futures and the euro tumbled in early Asian
trade on Tuesday after the Greek debt talks broke down.
* Gains in gold were capped by a strong dollar, which makes
the greenback-denominated metal more expensive for holders of
other currencies.
* Bullion traders were also wary of liquidity this week.
U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday for a public
holiday, while much of Asia will be closed later this week for
the Chinese New Year.
* Buying from China, the second biggest bullion consumer,
has been supportive of gold prices in the run up to the holiday,
when the yellow metal is bought widely for gift-giving. Support
from Chinese consumers post-holiday could weaken.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro fell broadly early on Tuesday after a sudden
collapse in talks to secure a new debt deal for Greece
disappointed investors who had hoped there would be an outcome
by now.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130 China House prices Jan
1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Feb
1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Feb
1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Feb
PRICES AT 0028 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1232.5 1.4 0.11
Spot silver 17.27 0.07 0.41
Spot platinum 1206.5 5.5 0.46
Spot palladium 787.22 0.87 0.11
Comex gold 1232.6 5.5 0.45
Comex silver 17.29 -0.004 -0.02
Euro 1.1334
DXY 94.424
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)