SINGAPORE, Feb 17 Gold extended gains to a fourth straight session on Tuesday, underpinned by safe-haven bids after talks between Greece and its creditors broke down. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,232.50 an ounce by 0028 GMT. The metal has gained about 1 percent in the last three sessions to Tuesday. * Talks between Greece and euro zone finance ministers over the country's debt crisis broke down on Monday when Athens rejected a proposal to request a six-month extension of its international bailout package as "unacceptable". * Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chaired the meeting, said Greece had until Friday to request an extension, otherwise the bailout would expire at the end of the month. * The unexpectedly rapid collapse raised doubts about Greece's future in the euro zone after a new leftist-led government vowed to scrap the 240 billion euro ($272.4 billion) bailout, reverse austerity policies and end cooperation with EU/IMF inspectors. * Investors typically seek safety in bullion during economic uncertainties, and when riskier assets such as equities take a hit. * U.S. stock futures and the euro tumbled in early Asian trade on Tuesday after the Greek debt talks broke down. * Gains in gold were capped by a strong dollar, which makes the greenback-denominated metal more expensive for holders of other currencies. * Bullion traders were also wary of liquidity this week. U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday, while much of Asia will be closed later this week for the Chinese New Year. * Buying from China, the second biggest bullion consumer, has been supportive of gold prices in the run up to the holiday, when the yellow metal is bought widely for gift-giving. Support from Chinese consumers post-holiday could weaken. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The euro fell broadly early on Tuesday after a sudden collapse in talks to secure a new debt deal for Greece disappointed investors who had hoped there would be an outcome by now. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China House prices Jan 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Feb 1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Feb 1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Feb PRICES AT 0028 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1232.5 1.4 0.11 Spot silver 17.27 0.07 0.41 Spot platinum 1206.5 5.5 0.46 Spot palladium 787.22 0.87 0.11 Comex gold 1232.6 5.5 0.45 Comex silver 17.29 -0.004 -0.02 Euro 1.1334 DXY 94.424 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)