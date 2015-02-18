SINGAPORE, Feb 18 Gold was trading near its
lowest in six weeks on Wednesday as global equities recovered on
signs Greek banks will continue to receive emergency funding
despite a breakdown in debt talks between Athens and its
creditors.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was steady at $1,208.45 an ounce by 0038
GMT. It fell to $1,203.30 on Tuesday, its lowest since Jan. 6,
before closing down 1.8 percent, as global equity markets
recovered to trade slightly higher. Technical selling also added
to the losses.
* Greece intends to ask for an extension of its loan
agreement with the euro zone on Wednesday, a source in Brussels
said, distinguishing this from its full bailout programme.
* Meanwhile, a war of words between Greece and EU paymaster
Germany escalated on Tuesday with Athens' new leftist prime
minister rejecting what he called "blackmail" to extend an
international bailout and vowing to rush through laws to reverse
labour reforms.
* Investors typically seek safety in bullion during economic
uncertainties and when riskier assets such as equities take a
hit. But hopes that a compromise would eventually be reached
between Greece and international lenders deterred investors from
increasing their exposure to gold.
* Adding to bullion's woes, No. 2 consumer China will be
closed for a week from Wednesday for the Lunar New Year holiday,
removing a key support for gold prices.
* Chinese buying had been robust since the beginning of the
year in the run up to the holiday, when gold is bought for
gift-giving. But sales are expected to taper off during and
after the holiday.
* Traders will also be eyeing minutes from the Federal
Reserve's latest policy meeting to be released on Wednesday for
clues on when the U.S. central bank could raise interest rates.
* Higher interest rates would boost the dollar and hurt
non-interest-bearing gold.
* Hedge fund Paulson & Co kept its stake in the gold-backed
exchange-traded fund SPDR Gold Trust unchanged for a fifth
straight quarter in the three months ending Dec. 31, a filing
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on
Tuesday. [ID;nL1N0VR289]
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* The euro held firm in early Asian trade on Wednesday, as
investors stuck to hopes that Greece will find common ground
with its euro zone partners and avoid a chaotic exit from the
currency union.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1330 U.S. Building permits Jan
1330 U.S. Housing starts Jan
1415 U.S. Industrial output Jan
1800 Federal Open Market Committee Jan 27-28 meeting minutes
PRICES AT 0038 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1208.45 -0.55 -0.05
Spot silver 16.47 -0.02 -0.12
Spot platinum 1179.3 8.05 0.69
Spot palladium 783.3 4.05 0.52
Comex gold 1208.2 -0.4 -0.03
Comex silver 16.465 0.087 0.53
Euro 1.14
DXY 94.137
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)