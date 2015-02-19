SINGAPORE, Feb 19 Gold clung to small overnight
gains on Thursday as minutes of the Federal Reserve's meeting
showed U.S. central bank officials were cautious about raising
interest rates too soon, hurting the dollar.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,212.81 an ounce
by 0030 GMT. The metal closed up 0.3 percent on Wednesday, after
dropping to a six-week low of $1,197.56 earlier in the session.
* Fed policymakers expressed concern last month that raising
rates too soon could pour cold water on the U.S. economic
recovery, and fretted over the impact of dropping "patient" from
the central bank's rate guidance.
* The minutes from the Fed's Jan. 27-28 policy-setting
meeting, released on Wednesday, show officials grappling to
square solid U.S. economic growth with the weakness in
international markets, as well as worrying about falling
inflation expectations in the United States.
* Global equity markets advanced on Wednesday while the
dollar pulled back from earlier gains following the release of
the Fed minutes.
* Gold had come under pressure in recent months from
expectations the Fed will raise interest rates as early as June,
potentially lifting the dollar and hurting non-interest-yielding
assets like bullion.
* If interest rates are kept near record lows for longer,
bullion's appeal could increase.
* Traders were also keeping an eye on developments in
Europe, where Greece is negotiating with its creditors to
resolve a debt crisis.
* Greece is expected to ask on Thursday for an extension to
its "loan agreement" with the euro zone as it faces running out
of cash within weeks, but it must overcome resistance from
sceptical partners led by Germany.
* With Greece's bailout programme due to expire in little
more than a week, the government of leftist Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras urgently needs to secure a financial lifeline to
keep the country afloat beyond late next month.
* A failure to reach an agreement could see Greece exiting
the euro zone, potentially triggering safe-haven bids for gold,
although markets believe a last-minute agreement will be
negotiated.
* Liquidity could be thin in Asia as several countries are
closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar was nursing losses in Asia on Thursday
while bonds held hefty gains as investors scaled back
expectations on how fast, and how far, the Fed might raise
interest rates in coming months and years.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Current account Dec
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence Feb
1500 U.S. Leading index Jan
1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index Feb
PRICES AT 0030 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1212.81 0.2 0.02
Spot silver 16.54 0.06 0.36
Spot platinum 1172.74 2.76 0.24
Spot palladium 775.98 0 0
Comex gold 1212.7 12.5 1.04
Comex silver 16.52 0.255 1.57
Euro 1.1398
DXY 94.112
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)