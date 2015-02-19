* Fed minutes show officials cautious on rate increase

* Germany rejects Greek proposal to extend bailout

* Several Asian markets closed for Lunar New Year (Adds comment, updates prices)

By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 19 Gold edged lower in choppy dealings on Thursday as the dollar rebounded versus the euro and investors assessed the latest standoff over Greece's bailout.

Spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,207.95 an ounce by 2:22 p.m. EST (1922 GMT), erasing earlier gains made after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve showed it was still hesitant about raising interest rates.

U.S. gold futures for April delivery gained $7.40 an ounce to settle at $1,207.60.

Spot prices rose up from a six-week low on Wednesday after minutes from January's Federal Reserve policy meeting showed concern about raising interest rates too soon.

Prices initially extended gains on Thursday but turned lower in choppy dealings.

"I think gold's taking a hard look in the mirror at itself and realizing that it faces a number of headwinds the next few months," said Phillip Streible, senior commodities broker for RJO Futures in Chicago.

"The dollar index is continuing to rise, that is putting pressure on the market. Greece doesn't look like it's going to resolve its issues."

The Fed has kept rates near zero since 2008 to stimulate the U.S. economy, benefiting non-interest-bearing assets such as gold. Any rate increase would lift the dollar, hurting demand for bullion.

"Bears were firmly in control until the dovish comments from the (Fed) minutes ... the market was surprised with most expecting the first of many rate (increases) in June -- this now looks to be off the table," Tony Walters, senior analyst at Deutsche Borse's MNI International, said.

On Thursday, the German finance ministry rejected a new proposal from Athens for an extension of its bailout program.

Even so, Greece's wording of a document seen by Reuters appeared to go substantially toward the position taken by euro zone finance ministers in early negotiations. That reassured bond investors a deal may not be far away.

"It looks like Greece has got a bit of a lifeline here although the Germans aren't very happy with it ... and that's not supportive for gold," bullion broker Sharps Pixley CEO Ross Norman said.

Liquidity will remain thin in Asia through the week as several markets are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Gold imports into top consumer India are set to jump in coming months after the central bank eased gold import curbs.

Silver fell 0.7 percent to $16.37 an ounce, while platinum fell 0.1 percent to $1,169.05 an ounce, after reaching a 5-1/2-year low at $1,158.45 on Wednesday. Palladium rose 1.2 percent to $784.98 an ounce. (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson, Ruth Pitchford and Marguerita Choy)