* Gold down nearly 2 pct for the week
* China holiday thins liquidity in Asia
* Eurozone finance ministers meet on Friday to discuss Greek
debt
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Feb 20 Gold was little changed on
Friday as investors eyed talks over Greek debt, but the metal
was headed for its fourth straight weekly dip as a last-minute
deal was expected to break the impasse over the Mediterranean
country's bailout programme.
Spot gold was steady at $1,207.60 an ounce by 0736
GMT, after dropping 0.5 percent in the previous session. The
metal has lost 1.8 percent for the week so far, also dipping
below the key $1,200 level briefly on Wednesday.
Gold had initially seen some safe-haven bids as the
uncertainty over the Greek crisis dragged on, but market
concerns eased on hopes that a deal would be patched together.
"The market appears to be dismissing the Greece impasse with
little safe haven buying evident," said ANZ analyst Victor
Thianpiriya.
Germany rejected a Greek proposal for a six-month extension
to its eurozone loan agreement on Thursday, saying it was "not a
substantial solution".
Berlin's stance set the scene for tough talks at a crucial
meeting of eurozone finance ministers on Friday, but some
officials in other capitals saw the German response as tactical
and forecast agreement by the weekend.
Adding pressure was the U.S. dollar, which held firm after
gaining against major currencies on Thursday, with traders still
looking for the U.S. Federal Reserve to hike interest rates by
June despite caution evident in the minutes from the latest Fed
policy meeting.
That view was supported by strong economic data on Thursday
showing the number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, signs
the labour market was gathering steam.
A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies, while higher interest
rates would also dent the appeal of non-interest-bearing gold.
Liquidity was thin in Asia as No.2 consumer China and
several other Asian countries were shut for the Lunar New Year
holiday.
Gold prices had received some support from Chinese buying
ahead of the holiday, when gold is bought for gift-giving.
"A lot hinges on the return of China next Wednesday as many
participants are expecting them to be on the bid following their
New Year festivities," said Jason Cerisola, a precious metal
trader at MKS Group.
"If this fails to be the case, the complex would likely
continue its slide lower."
PRICES AT 0736 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1207.6 0.55 0.05
Spot silver 16.4 0.04 0.24
Spot platinum 1167.9 1.95 0.17
Spot palladium 784 -0.1 -0.01
Comex gold 1207.3 -0.3 -0.02
Comex silver 16.415 0.034 0.21
Euro 1.1347
DXY 94.476
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Tom Hogue)