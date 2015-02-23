* Gold close to falling back below $1,200
* Greek bailout extended by four months
* Chinese holiday removes key support for bullion
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Feb 23 Gold hovered around the key
$1,200-an-ounce level on Monday, its lowest in seven weeks, as
support for the safe-haven metal eased after a deal was struck
over Greece's debt, while the absence of major consumer China
also took a toll.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,202.70 an ounce by
0749 GMT, after dropping to $1,197.95 in the previous session as
safe-haven bids receded. The metal recorded its fourth straight
weekly decline on Friday.
Eurozone finance ministers reached an agreement to extend
heavily indebted Greece's financial rescue by four months,
officials on both sides said.
The deal removes the immediate risk of Greece running out of
money next month and possibly being forced out of the single
currency area.
"With China temporarily out of the market and apparent
progress on the Greek bailout, the path of least resistance
appears lower for gold and also silver," said HSBC analyst James
Steel.
Key events for gold prices this week could be Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's semiannual address to the Senate
Banking Committee on Feb. 24 and a raft of U.S. economic data,
including homes sales and consumer confidence, Steel said.
Technically, gold will face resistance at $1,215, while
support will come in at $1,197, followed by $1,190, MKS Group
said.
China, the No. 2 gold consumer, has been shut since
Wednesday for the Lunar New Year holiday, removing a key support
for bullion.
Chinese buying typically provides a floor for falling gold
prices, but their absence along with a strong dollar has hurt
the yellow metal.
The greenback has been robust in recent months on
expectations the Fed would soon raise rates on the back of a
strong economic recovery in the United States.
The dollar index gained on Monday, hurting gold's
appeal as a hedge and making the metal more expensive for
holders of other currencies.
Investors remain cautious about gold's price outlook. Hedge
funds and money managers cut their bullish stance in gold
futures and options for a third straight week, taking it to a
six-week low in the week to Feb. 17, U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
However, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.23 percent to
771.25 tonnes on Friday - a second straight day of inflows.
PRICES AT 0749 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1202.7 0.79 0.07
Spot silver 16.26 0.03 0.18
Spot platinum 1162.74 0.76 0.07
Spot palladium 780.22 2.83 0.36
Comex gold 1202.5 -2.4 -0.2
Comex silver 16.235 -0.038 -0.23
Euro 1.1361
DXY 94.474
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford,
Richard Pullin and Subhranshu Sahu)