SINGAPORE, Feb 25 Gold edged higher on Wednesday
after dropping to a seven-week low the session before, with
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen indicating flexibility in
raising U.S. interest rates.
Yellen said on Tuesday that while the Fed is preparing to
consider rate hikes on a "meeting-by-meeting basis", an increase
is not likely for at least the next couple of meetings.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up half a percent at $1,206 an ounce
by 0021 GMT, after hitting its weakest since Jan. 5 on Tuesday
at $1,190.91.
* U.S. gold for April delivery gained 0.8 percent to
$1,206.30 an ounce. Silver, both spot and futures
, rose more than 1 percent.
* A U.S. rate hike, the first since 2006, reduces the appeal
of non-interest bearing assets such as gold. Yellen's comments
before a Senate Banking Committee suggest that the U.S. central
bank appears largely on track to increase interest rates by
midyear as many in the market expect.
* In remarks to the committee, Yellen described how the
Fed's rate-setting policy committee will likely proceed in
coming months - first by removing the word "patient" in
describing its approach to rate hikes, then entering a phase in
which rate hikes are possible at any meeting.
* Chinese financial markets reopen after a week-long Lunar
New Year holiday, and could provide further support to gold
prices.
* Greece secured a four-month extension of its financial
rescue when its euro zone partners approved a reform plan that
backed down on key leftist measures and promised that spending
to alleviate social distress would not derail its budget.
* Switzerland's competition commission WEKO is looking into
possible manipulation of price fixing in the precious metals
market.
* The U.S. Department of Justice and the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission are investigating at least 10 major banks for
possible rigging of precious-metals markets, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people close to the inquiries.
* Indian police said they had made the single biggest
seizure of gold smuggled into the country after arresting six
people leaving an airport with 60 kg of the precious metal flown
in from Dubai.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares rose, tracking gains on Wall Street, after
Yellen said it would be several months before the Fed expects to
boost interest rates.
DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI flash Feb
1500 U.S. New home sales Jan
1500 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gives semiannual
testimony on the economy and monetary policy before
the House Financial Services Committee
Precious metals prices 0021 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot Gold 1206.00 6.49 +0.54 1.90
Spot Silver 16.43 0.22 +1.36 4.92
Spot Platinum 1169.10 10.60 +0.91 -2.57
Spot Palladium 793.72 3.22 +0.41 0.13
COMEX GOLD APR5 1206.30 9.00 +0.75 1.87
COMEX SILVER MAR5 16.44 0.25 +1.53 5.36
Euro/Dollar 1.1345
Dollar/Yen 118.78
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)