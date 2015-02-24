* Rate hike decision could be meeting to meeting
* Eurogroup to submit Greek proposals to member states
* Chinese buyers still absent for Lunar New Year
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 24 Gold fell to a
seven-week low on Tuesday then pared losses after Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the central bank is preparing to
consider interest rate hikes on a "meeting-by-meeting basis."
Yellen said the Fed's rate-setting policy committee will
likely first remove the word "patient" in describing its
approach to rate hikes, then enter a phase in which rate hikes
are possible at any meeting.
Spot gold initially fell about 0.8 percent to a
seven-week low of $1,190.91 per ounce as the U.S. dollar
rose, then eased, down 0.2 percent at $1,199.35 an ounce by 2:10
p.m. EST (1910 GMT). U.S. gold futures for April delivery
settled down $3.50 an ounce at $1,197.30.
"The initial negative was the shift in emphasis. Whereas the
Fed's last statement showed a fair (sized) bloc worried about
raising rates prematurely, Yellen seemed to be laying the
groundwork for an increase, at least in the first part of the
testimony," said Peter Buchanan, senior economist for CIBC World
Markets in Toronto.
Gold bulls apparently liked the assurances from Yellen that
rate hikes could still be more than two meetings away, Buchanan
said.
The dollar edged lower and bond yields fell after Yellen
told the U.S. Senate Banking Committee it would be several
months before the Fed expects to raise rates.
Expectations of a rate rise have led to months of dollar
strength, lifting it to an 11-year high against a basket of
currencies in January.
Greek shares rose after a list of proposed reforms submitted
by Athens was received favorably by the European Commission. The
Eurogroup later confirmed it had agreed to submit Greece's
proposals for approval by member states.
"There can be little doubt that the immediate risk over this
issue has diminished and we could see some short-term weakness
in gold as a result," Mitsui precious metals analyst David
Jollie said.
A number of major Asian gold markets, most notably China,
remained closed for the Lunar New Year break, removing key
support for gold, dealers said.
The euro zone raised its gold holdings by 7.437 tonnes in
January, data from the International Monetary Fund showed on
Tuesday. Traders attributed the increase to Lithuania joining
the currency bloc, while Turkish holdings declined by 14.227
tonnes.
In other precious metals, silver was down 0.3 percent
at $16.25 an ounce, while platinum fell 0.3 percent to
$1,157.50, and palladium was up 0.6 percent at $789.97.
