SINGAPORE, Feb 26 Gold held above $1,200 an ounce on Thursday as recent comments from Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen prompted some investors to push back the likely timing of a hike in U.S. interest rates. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,205.60 an ounce by 0027 GMT. * Gold rose as much as 1 percent on Wednesday after Yellen indicated flexibility in raising U.S. interest rates, telling the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday that while the Fed is preparing to consider rate hikes on a "meeting-by-meeting basis", an increase is not likely for at least the next couple of meetings. * Yellen did not offer any additional insight on the timing of a rate increase before the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on Wednesday. * Many in the market had expected the Fed to start raising rates by June but after Yellen's comments, some have shifted their expectations toward the end of the year. * U.S. gold for April delivery rose 0.3 percent to $1,205.20 an ounce. * New U.S. single-family home sales fell only slightly in January despite big declines in the snow-battered Northeast while supply rose to its highest level since 2010, hopeful signs for a sluggish housing market. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The dollar nursed modest losses on Thursday after slipping for a second straight session following Yellen's recent remarks that suggested the U.S. central bank is in no rush to raise interest rates. * Wall Street lagged a rise in global markets on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closing slightly lower even as energy shares gained along with a surge in oil prices. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment March 0855 Germany Unemployment rate Feb 1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment Feb 1330 U.S. Consumer prices Jan 1330 U.S. Durable goods orders Jan 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Monthly home price index Dec Precious metals prices 0027 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot Gold 1205.60 1.20 +0.10 1.86 Spot Silver 16.50 -0.05 -0.30 5.36 Spot Platinum 1169.80 1.82 +0.16 -2.51 Spot Palladium 805.95 1.97 +0.25 1.67 COMEX GOLD APR5 1205.20 3.70 +0.31 1.78 COMEX SILVER MAR5 16.51 0.08 +0.49 5.84 Euro/Dollar 1.1362 Dollar/Yen 118.82 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)