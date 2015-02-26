SINGAPORE, Feb 26 Gold held above $1,200 an
ounce on Thursday as recent comments from Federal Reserve chair
Janet Yellen prompted some investors to push back the likely
timing of a hike in U.S. interest rates.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,205.60 an ounce
by 0027 GMT.
* Gold rose as much as 1 percent on Wednesday after Yellen
indicated flexibility in raising U.S. interest rates, telling
the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday that while the Fed is
preparing to consider rate hikes on a "meeting-by-meeting
basis", an increase is not likely for at least the next couple
of meetings.
* Yellen did not offer any additional insight on the timing
of a rate increase before the House of Representatives Financial
Services Committee on Wednesday.
* Many in the market had expected the Fed to start raising
rates by June but after Yellen's comments, some have shifted
their expectations toward the end of the year.
* U.S. gold for April delivery rose 0.3 percent to
$1,205.20 an ounce.
* New U.S. single-family home sales fell only slightly in
January despite big declines in the snow-battered Northeast
while supply rose to its highest level since 2010, hopeful signs
for a sluggish housing market.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar nursed modest losses on Thursday after slipping
for a second straight session following Yellen's recent remarks
that suggested the U.S. central bank is in no rush to raise
interest rates.
* Wall Street lagged a rise in global markets on Wednesday,
with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closing slightly lower even as
energy shares gained along with a surge in oil prices.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment March
0855 Germany Unemployment rate Feb
1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment Feb
1330 U.S. Consumer prices Jan
1330 U.S. Durable goods orders Jan
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Monthly home price index Dec
Precious metals prices 0027 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot Gold 1205.60 1.20 +0.10 1.86
Spot Silver 16.50 -0.05 -0.30 5.36
Spot Platinum 1169.80 1.82 +0.16 -2.51
Spot Palladium 805.95 1.97 +0.25 1.67
COMEX GOLD APR5 1205.20 3.70 +0.31 1.78
COMEX SILVER MAR5 16.51 0.08 +0.49 5.84
Euro/Dollar 1.1362
Dollar/Yen 118.82
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)