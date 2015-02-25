* Dollar index eases 0.3 pct after Yellen comments
* Chinese buyers return to market after Lunar New Year
* Palladium prices hit 6-week high at $808.75/oz
(Adds updated prices and comment)
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 25 Gold rose on Wednesday,
recovering from the previous day's seven-week low, after U.S.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen suggested the Fed was in no
rush to raise interest rates.
Her comments weighed on the dollar, supporting gold.
Spot gold was at $1,201.74 at 1446 GMT, up 0.2
percent, after hitting a peak of $1,211.80 an ounce. U.S. gold
futures for April delivery settled up $4.20 an ounce at
$1,201.50.
Yellen held back on Tuesday from giving a clear view on when
the Fed will begin raising rates. The ensuing rally in precious
metals on Wednesday pushed silver up more than 3 percent and
palladium to a six-week high.
Yellen said that while the Fed is preparing to consider rate
hikes on a "meeting-by-meeting basis", an increase is not likely
for at least the next couple of meetings.
"Yellen's comments yesterday suggesting the Fed will look at
interest rates one meeting at a time were seen as providing less
certainty of when an interest rate hike will be," Citi analyst
David Wilson said.
Global stock markets rose slightly on Wednesday, helped by
stronger-than-expected Chinese factory data and by Yellen's
comments.
"We ... still believe longer term gold trades higher from
these levels as there remain a raft of global events that are
supportive, and with central banks still adding reserves (net),
according to IMF data, there should be a natural floor," Steve
Scacalossi, head of sales at TD Securities, said in a note.
Overnight in Asia, gold rose more than 1 percent to a
session high after Chinese buyers returned from the Lunar New
Year holiday, driving premiums higher on the Shanghai Gold
Exchange.
SGE premiums rose to $5-$6 an ounce over global spot prices
from $3-$4 before the New Year break began on Feb. 18,
reflecting firm demand from the world's second-largest gold
consumer.
"China returned from their Lunar New Year holidays today and
we saw strength across the board for the precious metals," MKS
said in a note. "Good demand (was) evident throughout the entire
first session after the week-long break."
Silver was up 1.6 percent at $16.47 an ounce. Spot
platinum was up 0.8 percent at $1,167.70 an ounce, while
spot palladium was up 1.9 percent at $805.10 an ounce,
off a six-week high of $808.75 hit earlier in the session.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford, Dale Hudson and Peter Galloway)