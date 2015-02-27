SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Gold advanced for a third
session running on Friday and was on track to end a four-week
losing streak, supported by a softer dollar and hopes that the
U.S. central bank will not rush to raise interest rates.
But the metal is still headed for its biggest monthly loss
since September, having fallen nearly 6 percent in February.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,210.60 an ounce
by 0042 GMT, having touched a one-week high of $1,220 on
Thursday. Bullion has gained 0.8 percent for the week.
* Expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest
rates this year had pulled gold prices lower for most of this
month. It regained some lost ground this week after Fed Chair
Janet Yellen's congressional testimony suggested the U.S.
central bank would be flexible in the rate hike timing.
* U.S. gold for April delivery was steady at
$1,210.70 an ounce.
* U.S. consumer prices fell over the past year for the first
time since 2009 as gasoline prices continued to tumble, which
could allow a cautious Fed more room to hold off on raising
interest rates.
* But San Francisco Fed President John Williams and St.
Louis Fed chief James Bullard both suggested that the U.S.
central bank might end its near zero interest rate policy sooner
than some traders expect.
* China's gold imports from Hong Kong rebounded in January
from a three-month low in December, reflecting increased demand
ahead of the Lunar New Year.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar eased 0.1 percent against a basket of
currencies after rising to a one-month high on Thursday.
* Japanese stocks crawled to a fresh 15-year peak after the
dollar surged against the yen as upbeat U.S. durable goods
orders data flipped expectations back in favour of an early
interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Import prices Jan
0745 France Consumer spending Jan
0745 France Producer prices Jan
1300 Germany Consumer prices Feb
1330 U.S. GDP Q4
1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Feb
1500 U.S. Pending home sales Jan
Precious metals prices 0042 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot Gold 1210.60 2.30 +0.19 2.29
Spot Silver 16.60 0.08 +0.48 6.00
Spot Platinum 1176.50 3.60 +0.31 -1.95
Spot Palladium 810.25 2.85 +0.35 2.21
COMEX GOLD APR5 1210.70 0.60 +0.05 2.25
COMEX SILVER MAR5 16.59 0.01 +0.04 6.35
Euro/Dollar 1.1209
Dollar/Yen 119.25
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.)