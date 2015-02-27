SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Gold advanced for a third session running on Friday and was on track to end a four-week losing streak, supported by a softer dollar and hopes that the U.S. central bank will not rush to raise interest rates. But the metal is still headed for its biggest monthly loss since September, having fallen nearly 6 percent in February. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,210.60 an ounce by 0042 GMT, having touched a one-week high of $1,220 on Thursday. Bullion has gained 0.8 percent for the week. * Expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates this year had pulled gold prices lower for most of this month. It regained some lost ground this week after Fed Chair Janet Yellen's congressional testimony suggested the U.S. central bank would be flexible in the rate hike timing. * U.S. gold for April delivery was steady at $1,210.70 an ounce. * U.S. consumer prices fell over the past year for the first time since 2009 as gasoline prices continued to tumble, which could allow a cautious Fed more room to hold off on raising interest rates. * But San Francisco Fed President John Williams and St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard both suggested that the U.S. central bank might end its near zero interest rate policy sooner than some traders expect. * China's gold imports from Hong Kong rebounded in January from a three-month low in December, reflecting increased demand ahead of the Lunar New Year. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The dollar eased 0.1 percent against a basket of currencies after rising to a one-month high on Thursday. * Japanese stocks crawled to a fresh 15-year peak after the dollar surged against the yen as upbeat U.S. durable goods orders data flipped expectations back in favour of an early interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Import prices Jan 0745 France Consumer spending Jan 0745 France Producer prices Jan 1300 Germany Consumer prices Feb 1330 U.S. GDP Q4 1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Feb 1500 U.S. Pending home sales Jan Precious metals prices 0042 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot Gold 1210.60 2.30 +0.19 2.29 Spot Silver 16.60 0.08 +0.48 6.00 Spot Platinum 1176.50 3.60 +0.31 -1.95 Spot Palladium 810.25 2.85 +0.35 2.21 COMEX GOLD APR5 1210.70 0.60 +0.05 2.25 COMEX SILVER MAR5 16.59 0.01 +0.04 6.35 Euro/Dollar 1.1209 Dollar/Yen 119.25 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.)