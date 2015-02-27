* Gold up 0.8 percent on week; 4-week losing streak may end

* European shares close to seven-year highs

* Fourth-quarter U.S. GDP growth revised downward (Adds comment, updates prices)

By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 27 Gold rebounded on Friday as mixed U.S. data tempered expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike this year but was still set for its biggest monthly loss since September on a steady dollar and multiyear highs for European shares.

Gold has fallen about 7 percent from a five-month high above $1,300 an ounce hit in January as expectations of a U.S. rate increase hurt its appeal as an insurance against risk.

Initially lower, spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,212.10 an ounce by 2:14 p.m. EST (1914 GMT), while U.S. gold futures settled up $3 to $1,213.10 an ounce. Spot prices have gained 0.8 percent on the week, but have fallen 5.5 percent in February.

The dollar steadied against a basket of leading currencies and was still on track for its eighth straight month of gains.

Data released on Friday showed U.S. economic growth braked more sharply than initially thought in the fourth quarter amid a moderate increase in business inventories and a wider trade deficit, but strong domestic demand brightened the outlook.

"The revision of the GDP to 2.2 (percent) versus expected 2.1 helped, so we have some short-covering going on," said George Gero, precious metals strategist for RBC Capital markets in New York. "We may see some higher prices next week."

U.S. consumer sentiment data fell from an 11-year high in February, while contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes rose to their highest level in 1-1/2 years in January.

"We had two sets of data showing a generally weak U.S. economy and one more constructive," said Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar.

"Any data coming in weak plays into the view that rates stay lower for longer and vice versa," he added. "Generally, we are stuck in a $1,200/$1,220 range ... and the market will continue to look at U.S. economic releases for clues over future trading direction."

China's gold imports from Hong Kong rebounded in January from a three-month low in December, reflecting increased demand ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

Premiums on the Shanghai Gold Exchange remained around $4 an ounce over the global spot price on Friday, down slightly after Chinese buyers returned to the market following the Feb. 18-24 break.

Spot silver rose 0.2 percent to $16.56 an ounce. Palladium rose 1.1 percent to $815.95 an ounce, and platinum was up 0.9 percent at $1,183 an ounce. (Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr in Singapore; Editing by Liisa Tuhkanen, Crispian Balmer and Lisa Von Ahn)