MANILA, March 2 Gold steadied above $1,200 an
ounce on Monday, holding ground in the first trading day of
March after ending February with its steepest monthly loss in
five.
Expectations of a hike in U.S. interest rates had curbed
gold's appeal and a firmer dollar may weigh on the metal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,214.40 an ounce
by 0022 GMT, after falling 5.5 percent in February, its biggest
monthly loss since September.
* U.S. gold for April delivery gained 0.1 percent to
$1,214.60 an ounce.
* U.S. economic growth braked more sharply than initially
thought in the fourth quarter amid a moderate increase in
business inventories and a wider trade deficit, but strong
domestic demand brightened the outlook. Gross domestic product
expanded at a 2.2-percent annual pace against a previous
estimate of 2.6 percent.
* China cut its benchmark lending and deposit rates at the
weekend, a day before data showed further weakness in its vast
manufacturing sector.
* India will introduce gold deposit accounts to utilise the
20,000 tonnes available within the country and launch a
sovereign gold bond, but kept the import duty at the record 10
percent in a setback for jewellers.
* Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish positions
in gold and silver futures and options for the fourth straight
week, during the week to Feb. 24.
MARKET NEWS
* The flagging euro probed fresh one-month lows in a subdued
start to the week, while an interest rate cut in China over the
weekend gave commodity currencies only a fleeting boost.
* U.S. crude futures fell towards $49 a barrel on Monday
after rising more than $1 in the previous session to close
February with the first monthly gain since June last year.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final Feb
0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Feb
1000 Euro zone Consumer prices Feb
1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate Jan
1330 U.S. Personal income Jan
1500 U.S. Construction spending Jan
1500 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Feb
Precious metals prices 0022 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot Gold 1214.40 1.85 +0.15 2.61
Spot Silver 16.62 0.02 +0.12 6.13
Spot Platinum 1183.30 -0.45 -0.04 -1.38
Spot Palladium 816.95 1.89 +0.23 3.06
COMEX GOLD APR5 1214.60 1.50 +0.12 2.58
COMEX SILVER MAY5 16.64 0.08 +0.47 6.64
Euro/Dollar 1.1162
Dollar/Yen 119.92
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
