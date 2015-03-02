* Dollar hits 11-year high after China rate cut
* India confounds expectations, keeps gold import duty
* Palladium reaches 5-1/2-month high at $832.15 /oz
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 2 Gold turned lower on
Monday as the U.S. dollar rose and investors cashed in gains
after upbeat Asian demand lifted the metal to two-week highs,
with expectations for a rise in U.S. interest rates later this
year keeping a lid on prices.
Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,208.90 an ounce
by 2:11 p.m. EST (1911 GMT). U.S. gold futures for April
delivery settled down $4.90 an ounce at $1,208.20.
Earlier, spot prices rose to $1,223.20 an ounce, their
highest since Feb. 17, after an interest rate cut in Beijing
lifted demand in China, the world's second-largest gold market.
"The higher levels we saw were a good opportunity for some
of the bears in the market, who are focusing on the fact that
the Fed looks to be on course to raise rates, to take some
profits," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said.
"We have non-farm payrolls data this week, which always
sends markets into a bit of a frenzy. Going by recent evidence,
the number is likely to be strong again. That should strengthen
the dollar and maybe take some of the attractiveness of gold
away."
The dollar rose, with an index that tracks the greenback
against major currencies touching an 11-year peak.
"The buck-denominated precious metals have been weighed down
further by a stronger dollar today, which has rallied despite
the release of some weaker-than-expected U.S. data," Fawad
Razaqzada, technical analyst at Forex.com, said in a note.
The pace of U.S. manufacturing growth fell in February to
its slowest in 13 months, the Institute for Supply Management
said.
Overnight, premiums for physical gold at the Shanghai Gold
Exchange stayed firm at around $4-$5 an ounce over the global
spot benchmark on Monday.
Top buyer India kept the import duty at a record 10 percent
in a setback for jewelers.
"The news must have disappointed some bullish speculators,
some of whom may have now abounded their positions on gold and
silver as a result," Razaqzada said.
Spot silver was down 0.9 percent at $16.45 an ounce.
Platinum was up 0.4 percent at $1,188.24 an ounce, while
palladium was up 1.6 percent at $828 an ounce.
Autocatalyst metal palladium hit its highest since
mid-September at $832.15 after buy stops were triggered near
$821 an ounce, its December high, traders said.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr in Singapore;
editing by Jason Neely and William Hardy)