* Gold back above $1,200, but below two-week high
* Seven of Fed's 17 members want option for June tightening
By Manolo Serapio Jr
March 3 Gold edged higher on Tuesday, recovering
from early losses that pulled it briefly below $1,200 an ounce,
as the dollar came off an 11-year peak against a basket of
currencies.
But expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike limited
bullion's gains, keeping it below Monday's two-week high. Gold
fell the most in five months in February, with the Federal
Reserve seen to be set to lift rates this year for the first
time since 2006 amid a generally strengthening U.S. economy.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,209.60 an ounce at
0619 GMT after falling nearly 1 percent earlier to a session low
of $1,194.90.
Firm Chinese demand had kept gold above $1,200 since last
week, climbing to a two-week top of $1,223.20 on Monday.
U.S. gold for April delivery gained 0.1 percent to
$1,209.70 an ounce after dropping to $1,194.60.
The greenback eased from the day's highs versus a basket of
major currencies, making dollar-denominated assets such as gold
cheaper for investors holding other currencies.
"Despite the fact that most people are swaying back and
forth on the timing of the U.S. rate hike, there is still
consensus that it will happen this year," said Mark To, head of
research at Hong Kong's Wing Fung Financial Group.
Seven of the Fed's current 17 members have now said they at
least want the option of an interest rate hike in June on the
table, or have pushed in general for an earlier increase in
expectation that wages and inflation will turn higher.
To said he expects gold to trade between $1,180 and $1,220
in the short term, and does not see demand from top consumers
China and India providing any lasting support.
"We should not have any fantasy that physical gold demand
can pull gold out (from low levels)," said To. "In China and
India, we can see that the peak for physical gold demand has
passed."
Structural reforms in China aimed at a more sustainable pace
of economic growth would keep gold demand in check, he said.
Most analysts expect China's gold imports via main conduit Hong
Kong to recover this year, but to stay below the record 1,158.16
tonnes seen in 2013.
India kept the gold import duty at a record 10 percent in a
setback for jewellers when it unveiled its budget over the
weekend.
Precious metals prices 0619 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot Gold 1209.60 2.95 +0.24 2.20
Spot Silver 16.51 0.16 +0.98 5.43
Spot Platinum 1182.50 -2.00 -0.17 -1.45
Spot Palladium 824.15 -2.85 -0.34 3.97
COMEX GOLD APR5 1209.70 1.50 +0.12 2.16
COMEX SILVER MAY5 16.53 0.08 +0.48 5.97
Euro/Dollar 1.1196
Dollar/Yen 119.65
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
