SINGAPORE, March 4 Gold took a breather on
Wednesday after a two-day losing streak but was hovering near
its lowest in a week as the dollar held close to 11-year highs,
with investors awaiting U.S. economic data and a European
Central Bank meeting.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,204.55 an ounce
by 0035 GMT. In the previous session, the metal fell to a
one-week low of $1,194.90, before paring some losses to close
above $1,200.
* The dollar was just below an 11-year high versus a basket
of major currencies on Wednesday, boosted by expectations of an
increase in U.S. interest rates soon.
* The dollar could take its cues from the U.S. ISM services
report due later in the day, which comes ahead of the closely
watched U.S. jobs data due on Friday.
* A robust economy could prompt the Federal Reserve to soon
hike rates, a move that could hurt non-interest-bearing bullion.
A stronger greenback also reduced gold's appeal as a hedge.
* Traders were also keeping an eye on the euro, which has
been subdued over the past few sessions ahead of the European
Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday and the implementation
of its government bond buying programme due to start this month.
* In a reflection of investor sentiment towards bullion,
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.35 percent to
760.80 tonnes on Tuesday.
* Elsewhere, Barclays said it has been providing
information to an investigation into precious metals by the U.S.
Department of Justice.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC services PMI Feb
0850 France Markit services PMI Feb
0855 Germany Markit services PMI Feb
0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI Feb
1315 U.S. ADP national employment Feb
1500 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Feb
PRICES AT 0035 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1204.55 1.24 0.1
Spot silver 16.28 0.05 0.31
Spot platinum 1184.45 2.71 0.23
Spot palladium 827.9 0.9 0.11
Comex gold 1204.2 -0.2 -0.02
Comex silver 16.29 -0.006 -0.04
Euro 1.1181
DXY 95.353
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)