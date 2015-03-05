SINGAPORE, March 5 Gold edged above $1,200 an ounce on Thursday as equities weakened, but the safe-haven metal retained most of its losses from a three-day decline on robust U.S. economic data and strength in the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had ticked up 0.3 percent to $1,202.65 an ounce by 0035 GMT, after losing 1 percent in the last three sessions. * The metal fell on Wednesday after data showed U.S. private employers added 212,000 private-sector jobs in February. Separately, the Institute for Supply Management said its services index was 56.9 in February, up slightly from 56.7 in January. * The data pushed the dollar to a fresh 11-1/2 year high on Wednesday. * A robust economy decreases the appeal of bullion, often seen as an alternative investment during times of economic and geopolitical uncertainty. A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. * Investors are now waiting for U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on Friday for more clues about the economy. * The data is also being eyed to see how it could impact the timing of the Federal Reserve's move to hike interest rates. Higher rates could dent demand for non-interest-bearing assets such as gold. * On Thursday, traders will be watching the European Central Bank's policy meet. The ECB, which starts its quantitative easing, or bond-buying, programme of more than 1 trillion euros this month, is expected to detail the plan after the meeting. * The London Bullion Market Association believes the gold industry is ready for wholesale reform, including a tailor-made mechanism to report daily turnover and potential clearing following 2014's shake-up of benchmarks. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks slipped on Thursday after Wall Street continued to pull back from record highs ahead of Friday's closely-watched U.S. jobs data, while the nervous euro languished at an 11-year low prior to the ECB meeting. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany Industrial orders Jan 1245 ECB releases outcome of policy meeting 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1500 U.S. Factory orders Jan PRICES AT 0035 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1202.65 3.2 0.27 Spot silver 16.2 0.01 0.06 Spot platinum 1182.05 5.1 0.43 Spot palladium 826.53 1.75 0.21 Comex gold 1202.3 1.4 0.12 Comex silver 16.21 0.052 0.32 Euro 1.1076 DXY 95.953 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)