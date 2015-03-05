* Gold rises after three days of losses * Dollar index at 11-1/2 year high * Coming up: ECB releases outcome of policy meet at 1245 GMT (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, March 5 Gold edged above $1,200 an ounce on Thursday after a three-day losing streak as equities weakened, but gains were limited by robust U.S. economic data and strength in the dollar. Spot gold had ticked up 0.2 percent to $1,201.75 an ounce by 0706 GMT, after losing 1 percent in the last three sessions, as Asian stocks slipped after Wall Street continued to pull back from record highs. However, with the dollar at an 11-1/2-year peak after strong U.S. data and the technical picture looking weak, analysts expect gold to head lower. The next support for gold currently comes in at $1,195, said technical analysts at ScotiaMocatta. "We expect a further test of this level, and should we see it break, it would be bearish for gold and open a test of the $1,131-low (reached in November 2014)," they said. Gold is on shaky ground on the back of robust U.S. economic data, fears of an interest rate hike in the near future and waning investor sentiment. Data on Wednesday showed U.S. private employers added 212,000 private-sector jobs in February. Separately, the Institute for Supply Management said its services index was 56.9 in February, up slightly from 56.7 in January. A robust economy decreases the appeal of bullion, often seen as an alternative investment during times of economic and geopolitical uncertainty. A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. Investors are now waiting for U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on Friday for more clues about the economy. The data is also being eyed to see how it could impact the timing of the Federal Reserve's move to hike interest rates. Higher rates could hurt demand for non-interest-bearing assets such as gold. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, saw its holdings drop to a one-month low earlier this week, after posting its biggest one-day outflow this year. For trading cues on Thursday, traders will be eyeing the European Central Bank's policy meet. The ECB, which starts its quantitative easing, or bond-buying, programme of more than 1 trillion euros this month, is expected to detail the plan after the meeting. PRICES AT 0706 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1201.75 2.3 0.19 Spot silver 16.17 -0.02 -0.12 Spot platinum 1179.5 2.55 0.22 Spot palladium 826.45 1.67 0.2 Comex gold 1201.2 0.3 0.02 Comex silver 16.175 0.017 0.11 Euro 1.1038 DXY 96.216 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and Subhranshu Sahu)