* Dollar index at 11-1/2 year high
* ECB leaves rates unchanged at record low
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 5 Gold eased on Thursday,
changing direction and falling below $1,200 an ounce as
short-covering dried up after buoying prices following the
European Central Bank's (ECB) announcement that it will lift its
2016 inflation forecast.
The ECB held interest rates unchanged at record lows while
raising next year's inflation expectation to 1.5 percent from
1.3 percent and predicting 2017 inflation at 1.8 percent.
"The ECB is much more optimistic regarding growth and
inflation than we are ... people are looking at currency
devaluation and see gold as an alternative," Commerzbank analyst
Daniel Briesemann said.
Gold is usually viewed as a hedge against inflation.
Spot gold was down 0.04 percent at $1,199.45 an ounce
by 2:10 p.m. EST (1910 GMT). U.S. gold for April delivery
settled down 0.4 percent at $1,196.20 an ounce.
"The short-covering petered out and that's led to the market
drifting lower," said James Steel, chief metals analyst for HSBC
Securities in New York.
The move appeared to be technical as prices fell below the
psychological $1,200 level.
U.S. non-farm payroll numbers, due on Friday, will be
scanned for clues on how they could affect the timing of any
interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve.
Higher rates could hurt demand for non-interest-bearing
assets such as gold.
"At some point gold is going to have to shrug off the
interest hike theme, but we still think there are always people
that won't believe it until it happens," Macquarie analyst
Matthew Turner said.
"And those people, of course, have got history on their side
because there hasn't been a rate hike for eight years and every
year there has been a forecast of one and it hasn't happened
yet. And in that sense, the non-farm payrolls should be quite
important."
The dollar hit an 11-1/2 year peak against a basket of
leading currencies.
A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of
other currencies, while a robust economy decreases the appeal of
bullion.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, saw its holdings drop to a one-month low
of 760.80 tonnes this week, having posted a near 8 tonne fall,
its biggest one-day outflow for the year so far.
Spot silver was flat at $16.19 an ounce, while
palladium was down 0.5 percent at $824.78 an ounce and
platinum was down 0.02 percent at $1,176.95 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by David Evans, David Goodman and Chizu Nomiyama)