SINGAPORE, March 6 Gold held below $1,200 an
ounce on Friday and was headed for a fifth weekly decline in
six, with he dollar near 11-year highs on expectations of strong
U.S. jobs data and an interest rate hike.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,199.61 an ounce
by 0028 GMT, after falling for four straight sessions to
Thursday. The metal is down about 1 percent for the week.
* All eyes were on the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due
later in the day to gauge the strength of the economy and how
that will affect the timing of any interest rate hike by the
Federal Reserve.
* Higher rates could hurt demand for non-interest-bearing
assets such as gold and further boost the dollar. A stronger
greenback also dents bullion's appeal as a safe-haven.
* Analysts polled by Reuters expect U.S. payrolls to have
increased 240,000 last month and the jobless rate to have ticked
down to 5.6 percent from 5.7 percent.
* The dollar hovered at 11-year highs against a basket of
major currencies early on Friday.
* It was also helped by weakness in the euro, which stayed
under pressure after the European Central Bank said it would
kick off its 1 trillion euro bond-buying programme next week.
* Investor sentiment towards gold has been bearish lately.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, saw its holdings drop to a one-month low
of 760.80 tonnes this week, having posted a near 8-tonne fall on
Monday, its biggest one-day outflow for the year.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany Industrial output Jan
0745 France Trade data Jan
1000 Euro zone Revised GDP Q4
1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Feb
1330 U.S. Unemployment rate Feb
1330 U.S. International trade Jan
PRICES AT 0028 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1199.61 1.41 0.12
Spot silver 16.21 0.05 0.31
Spot platinum 1177.24 2.74 0.23
Spot palladium 824.75 1 0.12
Comex gold 1199.4 3.2 0.27
Comex silver 16.21 0.052 0.32
Euro 1.1026
DXY 96.358
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)