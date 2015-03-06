* Bullion headed for fifth weekly drop in six
* U.S. nonfarm payrolls beat forecasts
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 6 Gold fell nearly 3
percent to a three-month low on Friday after
stronger-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls fueled
expectations the Federal Reserve will raise rates sooner rather
than later, and the dollar jumped to an 11-1/2 year high.
U.S. employers stepped up hiring in February and the
unemployment rate fell to nearly a seven-year low, putting
further pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates in June.
Spot gold was down 2.6 percent at $1,167.40 by 2:38
p.m. EST (1938 GMT), on track for its biggest daily drop since
October 2013. The metal was heading for a fifth straight
session of losses and the biggest weekly drop in a month.
U.S. gold for April delivery settled down $31.90, or
2.7 percent, at $1,164.30 an ounce.
An increase in U.S. interest rates would further boost the
value of the dollar, in turn hurting demand for
non-interest-bearing assets such as gold.
"The market may be reading too much into one data release,"
said Frances Hudson, global thematic strategist at Standard Life
Investments in Edinburgh.
"When the central bank tells you the move is going to be
data dependent, I'm pretty sure they're not going to say that
particular data release will be the tipping point because
payroll figures are quite often subject to pretty substantial
revisions."
A stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies, while a rise in
yields on U.S. bonds is negative for the metal, whose holders
earn no interest.
"We continue to forecast a further strengthening of the U.S.
dollar, which will keep gold under pressure," Deutsche Bank said
in a note.
On the physical market, prices on the Shanghai Gold Exchange
suggested physical demand for gold in China, the second biggest
bullion consumer, remained at healthy levels.
Chinese gold prices were about $4 to $5 an ounce higher than
the global benchmark.
Spot silver was down 2 percent at $15.84 an ounce,
after falling to a two-month low of $15.74. Palladium was
off 1.1 percent at $815 an ounce, and platinum dropped
1.7 percent to $1,154.75 an ounce.
