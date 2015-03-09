SINGAPORE, March 9 Gold was trading a touch
higher but remained near a three-month low on Monday, as the
dollar climbed to an 11-year high after a strong U.S. jobs
report boosted expectations the Federal Reserve would soon raise
rates.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold drifted higher to $1,170.95 an ounce by
0038 GMT, but largely retained Friday's near 3 percent losses.
The metal hit its lowest since Dec. 1 of $1,163.45 in the
previous session.
* Data on Friday showed U.S. employers stepped up hiring in
February and the jobless rate fell to its lowest since the
spring before President Barack Obama took office, which could
put pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates in June.
* Nonfarm payrolls increased 295,000 last month after rising
239,000 in January, the Labor Department said on Friday.
* The dollar drifted to a fresh 11-year high against a
basket of major currencies early on Monday, as surprisingly
strong U.S. jobs data put the risk of a mid-year Fed hike
squarely on the table.
* Higher interest rates could dent demand for
non-interest-bearing assets such as gold, while a stronger
dollar also hurts bullion's appeal as a safe-haven.
* Investors pulled money from gold due to the outlook for a
stronger dollar.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.59 percent to
756.32 tonnes on Friday.
* Hedge funds and money managers again cut net long
positions in COMEX gold and silver futures and options during
the week ended March 3.
* The focus on Monday is likely to on the outcome of a
meeting of euro zone finance ministers, who are due to discuss a
recent letter of pledged reforms sent by Greece.
* Athens and its euro zone partners struck a deal last month
to extend its bailout programme by four months, but the
cash-strapped country has until April to successfully conclude a
bailout review before it receives any further aid.
* Further uncertainty over the Greek debt crisis could boost
bullion.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany Trade data Jan
0930 Euro zone Sentix index March
1400 U.S. Employment trends March
PRICES AT 0038 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1170.95 4.23 0.36
Spot silver 15.86 0 0
Spot platinum 1149.2 -10.95 -0.94
Spot palladium 819 3.25 0.4
Comex gold 1170.3 6 0.52
Comex silver 15.86 0.053 0.34
Euro 1.0846
DXY 97.657
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)