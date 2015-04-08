* Fed official suggests delay in U.S. rate increase to 2016
* Gold trading not far below 7-wk peak
* Coming up: minutes of FOMC March 17-18 meeting at 1800 GMT
SINGAPORE, April 8 Gold hovered above $1,200 an
ounce on Wednesday, trading not far below a seven-week high as
expectations grow that the Federal Reserve could delay an
anticipated U.S. rate hike this year.
The Fed will release the minutes of its March meeting later
in the day and analysts say this would likely affirm
policymakers' cautious outlook on the U.S. economy.
At that meeting, Fed officials opened the door for a rate
increase as early as June by removing a pledge to be "patient"
in normalizing monetary policy. But its cautious economic
outlook reflected the Fed's overall dovish bias, sending gold on
a seven-day rally in its longest winning run since 2012.
Last week's dismal U.S. nonfarm payrolls suggested the Fed
would be in no rush to tighten policy, lifting gold to a
seven-week high as investors moved to assets seen as less risky.
"I expect the minutes to confirm that the Fed will remain
dovish in the near future, with a cautious outlook along the
lines of the U.S. economy is not ready for a rate hike soon,"
said Howie Lee, investment analyst at Phillip Futures, who sees
gold testing $1,250 in the current quarter.
Spot gold was steady at $1,208.95 an ounce by 0643
GMT. Bullion climbed to $1,224.10 on Monday, its highest since
Feb. 17.
U.S. gold for June delivery was also little changed
at $1,209.70 an ounce.
Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota on Tuesday
laid out a case for waiting until the second half of 2016 to
start raising rates, a day after New York Fed President William
Dudley said the timing of an increase was unclear.
Physical demand from No. 2 gold consumer China stayed weak
as the premium for physical gold at the Shanghai Gold Exchange
held just above par with the global spot benchmark on Wednesday.
"There are more investment venues for the Chinese to look
into other than gold. Equities are roaring ahead and they can
now buy bond futures. I don't see why people should buy gold at
this time," said Lee.
Gold needs to close above the 200-day moving average of
around $1,232 "to instil confidence that this latest short-term
rally has further impetus", said MKS Group trader James
Gardiner, adding that the continued strength in the dollar is
hampering bullion's gains.
