By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 9 Gold retreated for the third
session in a row on Thursday after comments from Federal Reserve
officials suggested that a rate increase in June remained on the
cards despite recent weak data.
Bullion pulled further away from a seven-week high reached
on Monday that was spurred by hopes the Fed would delay a rate
rise after last week's disappointing U.S. jobs data.
A U.S. interest rate increase, which would be the first in
nearly a decade, dims the appeal of non-interest-yielding assets
such as gold.
"The near-term outlook for gold looks weak, with the path of
least resistance lower," said HSBC analyst James Steel.
Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,196.30 an ounce
at 0657 GMT after hitting a session low of $1,192.30. Bullion
touched $1,224.10 on Monday, its highest since Feb. 17.
New York Fed President William Dudley and Fed Governor
Jerome Powell on Wednesday sketched out scenarios in which the
central bank could make an initial move earlier than many now
expect and then proceed in a slow and gradual manner on further
rate increases.
But while minutes of the Fed's March 17-18 meeting showed it
concluded with the Fed opening the door to a June rate rise,
there was a divergence of views among policymakers, suggesting
no consensus on the timing of a move.
Still, the dollar traded at one-week highs against a basket
of major currencies as investors renewed bets on a June
increase.
U.S. gold for June delivery dropped 0.6 percent to
$1,195.90 an ounce.
But Phillip Futures analyst Howie Lee said gold's decline
could be temporary, arguing there was "little chance" the Fed
would raise rates at this time, "given how fragile the economy
is".
"What this means is that the current decline in gold prices
could just be a technical correction; while it may fall to
$1,190 today, I would highly expect it to return above $1,200 in
the coming weeks," he said.
Gold demand from No. 2 consumer China remained weak with
premium on physical gold at the Shanghai Gold Exchange at about
a dollar over the global spot benchmark after flipping to a
small discount earlier.
While demand from top gold consumer India appeared stronger,
HSBC's Steel said that, overall, "physical buying may not be
sufficiently powerful to push prices higher near-term."
Precious metals prices at 0657 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot Gold 1196.30 -6.10 -0.51 1.08
Spot Silver 16.28 -0.17 -1.03 3.96
Spot Platinum 1154.00 -9.98 -0.86 -3.83
Spot Palladium 753.22 -1.83 -0.24 -4.98
COMEX GOLD JUN5 1195.90 -7.20 -0.60 1.00
COMEX SILVER MAY5 16.29 -0.17 -1.03 4.40
Euro/Dollar 1.0775
Dollar/Yen 120.16
