* Gold down for the week after three-week rally
* Small China premiums, forecast of slower Indian purchases
* Dollar hovering at three-week high vs currency basket
(Adds Asian gold demand, updates Shanghai premiums and futures)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 10 Gold remained near a
one-week trough on Friday and was expected to end a three-week
rally, pressured by renewed expectations for a U.S. rate hike
this year despite recent soft economic data.
Bullion has surrendered gains inspired by a weak U.S.
employment report last week as Federal Reserve officials suggest
a U.S. rate hike in June could still be in play, lifting the
dollar to three-week highs versus a basket of major currencies.
Spot gold was steady at $1,194.10 an ounce by 0645
GMT, after hitting a session low of $1,192.30 on Thursday.
Bullion is down 1.3 percent so far this week after pulling back
from Monday's seven-week top of $1,224.10.
U.S. gold for June delivery was also little changed
at $1,193.90 an ounce.
"What is changing rapidly is people's expectations as the
actual rate hike timing approaches," said Mark To, head of
research at Hong Kong's Wing Fung Financial Group, who believes
the Fed is on track to raise rates in June.
Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new
claims for jobless benefits rose less than expected last week
and the four-week moving average of claims hit its lowest level
since 2000, suggesting an abrupt slowdown in job growth in March
was likely a fluke.
Investors tend to shun gold, which doesn't pay interest,
when market expectations point to U.S. interest rates rising.
"Whether the Fed raises rates in June or decides to wait
till September is a moot point in our view since we think that
once the first rate hike takes place, the Fed will likely stand
aside for a period of time to see what the repercussions of its
move will be," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note.
Gold could drop to a five-year low of $1,100 this year,
before a recovery in 2016 spurred by Asian demand, GFMS analysts
at Thomson Reuters said.
Demand from India and China, the world's top two gold
consumers, has been slack so far this year, with Beijing's
anti-corruption drive hurting Chinese appetite.
Gold buying in Asia was slow this week as firmer spot prices
turned off buyers, especially in China, and a potentially weak
monsoon threatened demand in India.
Premiums for physical gold at the Shanghai Gold Exchange
stood at a modest $1-$2 an ounce over the global spot benchmark
on Friday.
In India, gold demand risks falling for a second straight
year as millions of Indian farmers hit by erratic weather and
falling commodity prices trim purchases.
Precious metals prices at 0645 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot Gold 1194.10 -0.36 -0.03 0.89
Spot Silver 16.27 0.16 +0.99 3.90
Spot Platinum 1159.00 4.50 +0.39 -3.41
Spot Palladium 761.75 1.77 +0.23 -3.90
COMEX GOLD JUN5 1193.90 0.30 +0.03 0.83
COMEX SILVER MAY5 16.25 0.07 +0.46 4.17
Euro/Dollar 1.0668
Dollar/Yen 120.45
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Michael Perry and
Tom Hogue)