SINGAPORE, April 14 Gold hovered below $1,200 an
ounce on Tuesday after slipping nearly 1 percent the session
before, pressured by the possibility that U.S. interest rates
could rise in the near term.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,198.20 an ounce
at 0023 GMT.
* U.S. gold for June delivery was steady at
$1,198.30 an ounce.
* Recent comments from Federal Reserve officials suggest the
U.S. central bank has not ruled out the chance of raising
interest rates by June even as some analysts doubt that
possibility amid signs of renewed economic weakness.
* A U.S. rate increase which would be the first in nearly a
decade dims the appeal of assets such as gold which does not pay
interest.
* Still, spot gold has not fallen too far off a seven-week
top above $1,220 reached last week, indicating bulls were ready
to push prices higher if more signs emerge that a U.S. rate hike
would be delayed.
* Canadian gold miners Alamos Gold Inc and AuRico
Gold Inc unveiled a $1.5 billion merger plan, setting
the stage for possible competing offers as miners scout for
assets amid slowing growth and weaker gold prices.
* Greece denied a report by the Financial Times that it was
preparing for a debt default if it did not reach a deal with its
creditors by the end of the month and said the negotiations were
proceeding "swiftly" towards a solution.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* The yen hovered just below a two-year peak against the
euro on Tuesday and was broadly firmer versus other major
currencies as investors shed bearish positions overnight.
* Equities in major markets slipped on Monday, weighed down
by Wall Street on trepidation over first-quarter earnings.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Wholesale price index Mar
0900 Euro zone Industrial production Feb
1230 U.S. Retail sales Mar
1300 U.S. NFIB business optimism Mar
1400 U.S. Business inventories Feb
Precious metals prices at 0023 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot Gold 1198.20 -0.07 -0.01 1.24
Spot Silver 16.25 -0.06 -0.37 3.77
Spot Platinum 1149.90 0.65 +0.06 -4.17
Spot Palladium 766.72 -0.42 -0.05 -3.28
COMEX GOLD JUN5 1198.30 -1.00 -0.08 1.20
COMEX SILVER MAY5 16.26 -0.03 -0.19 4.24
Euro/Dollar 1.0577
Dollar/Yen 120.00
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)