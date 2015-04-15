* Raising U.S. rates this year "inappropriate" -Fed official

* China's economy grew 7 pct in Q1, slowest in six years

* Coming up: U.S. industrial output at 1315 GMT (Recasts, updates prices, SGE premium)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, April 15 Gold steadied above a two-week low on Wednesday after U.S. retail sales in March missed market expectations, but a firmer dollar hindered any attempt by investors to push bullion higher.

Data showing China's economy grew 7 percent in the first quarter, the slowest in six years, suggested that physical demand from the world's No. 2 consumer would remain tepid this year.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,193.42 an ounce by 0631 GMT, after touching its lowest in two weeks at $1,183.68 on Tuesday.

Bullion fell as much as 1.2 percent overnight but pared losses at the close as the dollar retreated after data showing U.S. retail sales rose 0.9 percent in March, just below a market forecast of 1.0 percent. The dollar has since regained some ground.

"The gold market is quite subdued at this time. There's no clear direction. I think we need a clearer catalyst down the road and that will come in the form of the FOMC meeting in two weeks' time," said Howie Lee, an analyst at Phillip Futures.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meets on April 28-29, with recent signals from policymakers suggesting the U.S. central bank could still raise interest rates in June despite recent weak economic data.

That has pulled gold back from a recent seven-week high of $1,224.10 an ounce, as a potential rate rise limits the appeal of non-interest-yielding assets.

However, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said raising rates this year, as most Federal Reserve officials expect, would be "inappropriate" because it would delay the return of too-low inflation to the Fed's 2 percent goal.

U.S. gold for June delivery was flat at $1,193.50 an ounce.

Gold "continues to struggle for any upside ascendancy with a number of critical technical levels capping the market", MKS Group trader Jason Cerisola said, citing the $1,200 psychological level and $1,229, its 200-day moving average.

Premiums for physical gold on the Shanghai Gold Exchange picked up to $3-$4 an ounce over spot from just above a dollar earlier this week, although analysts say a slowing economy could cap Chinese demand.

"Coming from a low base in 2014, China's demand for gold should still grow this year. But given structural reforms and all this belt-tightening because of the perceived slowdown, I don't think there'll be much demand for gold for jewellery or for investment," said Lee.

Precious metals prices at 0631 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot Gold 1193.42 0.34 +0.03 0.83 Spot Silver 16.18 0.07 +0.43 3.32 Spot Platinum 1150.05 -0.80 -0.07 -4.15 Spot Palladium 763.70 3.72 +0.49 -3.66 COMEX GOLD JUN5 1193.50 0.90 +0.08 0.79 COMEX SILVER MAY5 16.19 0.02 +0.15 3.76 Euro/Dollar 1.0644 Dollar/Yen 119.57 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford and Alan Raybould)