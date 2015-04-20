SINGAPORE, April 21 Gold held on to overnight losses on Tuesday, trading below the key $1,200 an ounce level, as a rally in global equities and a firmer dollar dented the metal's appeal as a haven. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,195.80 an ounce by 0039 GMT, after losing 0.7 percent on Monday. * The dollar rose broadly on Monday, with the euro sliding more than half a percent against the U.S currency, on growing concern that Greece may default on debts. * Athens is in negotiations with its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund over reforms required to unlock remaining bailout funds. Public sector entities in Greece were ordered to transfer idle reserves to the central bank to help with a cash squeeze. * The Greek crisis would have typically boosted safe-haven appeal for bullion. But the strength in the dollar, along with a sharp rally on Wall Street, offset any such bids. * Equity markets rebounded on Monday after China took steps to stimulate its economy and Wall Street also rose on corporate earnings. * The improvement in risk appetite hurt gold, an investor favourite when stocks are in a decline. * Traders will be closely watching developments in Greece as any worsening of the debt situation could trigger demand for safe-haven gold. * Focus will also be on U.S. economic data and the Federal Reserve's policy meet later this month for clues on when the U.S. central bank would begin hiking rates. * In other industry news, Russia's gold reserves rose to 39.8 million troy ounces as of April 1 compared with 38.8 million ounces a month earlier, the central bank said on Monday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Apr 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales PRICES AT 0039 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1195.8 -0.3 -0.03 Spot silver 15.95 0.05 0.31 Spot platinum 1148 3.5 0.31 Spot palladium 771 1.5 0.19 Comex gold 1195.4 1.7 0.14 Comex silver 15.92 0.031 0.2 Euro 1.0737 DXY 97.932 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)