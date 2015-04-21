* Stocks supported by China's stimulus measures
* Dollar gains vs euro on Greek debt crisis
* India celebrates gold-buying festival of Akshaya Tritiya
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, April 21 Gold remained below the key
$1,200 level on Tuesday, adding to overnight losses, as a rally
in global equities and a firmer dollar dented the metal's appeal
as a safe haven.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent to $1,194 an ounce at
0657 GMT after losing 0.7 percent on Monday.
"Precious markets declined, as market participants pared
back safe-haven exposure in gold," said ANZ analyst Victor
Thianpiriya. "Risk appetite improved, with traders moving
towards U.S. and European equities."
The dollar edged higher against its peers on Tuesday,
drawing support as the euro was pressured by increasing worries
that Greece could default on its debt and eventually exit the
single currency.
Athens is in negotiations with its eurozone partners and the
International Monetary Fund over reforms required to unlock
remaining bailout funds. Public sector entities have been
ordered to transfer idle reserves to the central bank to help
with a cash squeeze.
The Greek crisis would have typically boosted safe-haven
appeal for bullion, but the strength in the dollar, along with a
sharp rally on Wall Street on Monday, offset any such bids.
Asian stocks were firm after China's latest step to prop up
its faltering economy lifted global equities.
Another focus will be U.S. economic data and a Federal
Reserve policy meeting later this month for clues on when the
U.S. central bank could start raising interest rates.
Russia's gold reserves rose to 39.8 million troy ounces as
of April 1 from 38.8 million ounces a month earlier, the central
bank said on Monday.
Bullion investors were also watching physical demand in top
consumer India, which celebrates on Tuesday the Akshaya Tritiya
festival, considered one of the most auspicious days to buy
gold.
Supply of the yellow metal into India has risen sharply in
the build-up to Akshaya Tritiya, although it remains to be seen
if consumers will lap up gold products with their usual
enthusiasm, after a drop in gold prices.
The price of gold fell for two straight years to 2014 after
a 12-year rally.
PRICES AT 0657 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1194 -2.1 -0.18
Spot silver 15.94 0.04 0.25
Spot platinum 1144.49 -0.01 0
Spot palladium 774 4.5 0.58
Comex gold 1193.5 -0.2 -0.02
Comex silver 15.925 0.036 0.23
Euro 1.0683
DXY 98.32
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Editing by Richard Pullin, Alan Raybould and Prateek
Chatterjee)