* Gold retains losses from biggest drop in over a month * US home resales jump to highest in 18 months in March * Asian shares gain despite soft China survey (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, April 23 Gold was stuck below $1,200 an ounce on Thursday, following its biggest drop in over a month, as strong U.S. housing data stoked expectations the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates soon. Spot gold ticked up to $1,188.60 an ounce by 0547 GMT, still near its lowest in a week. The metal fell 1.3 percent on Wednesday, its biggest single-day decline since March 6. "While the overnight fall still leaves gold within ranges of the past month, we expect to see gold prices resume a downtrend in the near term," said ANZ analyst Victor Thianpiriya. "Both the macroeconomic environment and the physical market remain unsupportive of prices," he said. Bullion took a hit after data showed U.S. home resales surged to their highest level in 18 months in March as more homes came on the market. The data prompted many to think the Fed could raise interest rates as early as June, a move that could dent demand for gold, a non-interest-paying asset. The dollar rose against a basket of major currencies on Thursday following the data, also weighing on gold, which tends to gain on safe-haven bids when the greenback falls. The focus will now be on more U.S. data to be released later in the day and the Fed's policy meeting later this month, as traders look for stronger clues about the timing of the rate rise. Markets were also watching the unfolding of the Greek debt crisis. Greece can scrape together enough cash to meet its payment obligations into June, euro zone and Greek officials said on Wednesday, playing down fears of an imminent default as hopes receded of a deal with its creditors to release fresh aid. Uncertainty over the crisis, which could lead to Greece leaving the euro zone, could boost safe-haven bids for gold. Asian shares rose despite a soft survey on Chinese manufacturing as it only whetted expectations of more policy stimulus there. China's factory activity contracted at its fastest pace in a year in April, a private survey showed, suggesting that economic conditions are still deteriorating. The gains in equity markets further dented demand for gold. PRICES AT 0547 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1188.6 1.7 0.14 Spot silver 15.83 0.06 0.38 Spot platinum 1129.9 0.55 0.05 Spot palladium 756.1 2.6 0.35 Comex gold 1188.2 1.3 0.11 Comex silver 15.795 -0.001 -0.01 Euro 1.0711 DXY 98.084 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford, Michael Perry and Alan Raybould)