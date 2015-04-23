* Gold retains losses from biggest drop in over a month
* US home resales jump to highest in 18 months in March
* Asian shares gain despite soft China survey
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, April 23 Gold was stuck below $1,200
an ounce on Thursday, following its biggest drop in over a
month, as strong U.S. housing data stoked expectations the
Federal Reserve would raise interest rates soon.
Spot gold ticked up to $1,188.60 an ounce by 0547
GMT, still near its lowest in a week. The metal fell 1.3 percent
on Wednesday, its biggest single-day decline since March 6.
"While the overnight fall still leaves gold within ranges of
the past month, we expect to see gold prices resume a downtrend
in the near term," said ANZ analyst Victor Thianpiriya.
"Both the macroeconomic environment and the physical market
remain unsupportive of prices," he said.
Bullion took a hit after data showed U.S. home resales
surged to their highest level in 18 months in March as more
homes came on the market.
The data prompted many to think the Fed could raise interest
rates as early as June, a move that could dent demand for gold,
a non-interest-paying asset.
The dollar rose against a basket of major currencies on
Thursday following the data, also weighing on gold, which tends
to gain on safe-haven bids when the greenback falls.
The focus will now be on more U.S. data to be released later
in the day and the Fed's policy meeting later this month, as
traders look for stronger clues about the timing of the rate
rise.
Markets were also watching the unfolding of the Greek debt
crisis.
Greece can scrape together enough cash to meet its payment
obligations into June, euro zone and Greek officials said on
Wednesday, playing down fears of an imminent default as hopes
receded of a deal with its creditors to release fresh aid.
Uncertainty over the crisis, which could lead to Greece
leaving the euro zone, could boost safe-haven bids for gold.
Asian shares rose despite a soft survey on Chinese
manufacturing as it only whetted expectations of more policy
stimulus there.
China's factory activity contracted at its fastest pace in a
year in April, a private survey showed, suggesting that economic
conditions are still deteriorating.
The gains in equity markets further dented demand for gold.
PRICES AT 0547 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1188.6 1.7 0.14
Spot silver 15.83 0.06 0.38
Spot platinum 1129.9 0.55 0.05
Spot palladium 756.1 2.6 0.35
Comex gold 1188.2 1.3 0.11
Comex silver 15.795 -0.001 -0.01
Euro 1.0711
DXY 98.084
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford,
Michael Perry and Alan Raybould)