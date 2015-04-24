SINGAPORE, April 24 Gold clung to overnight
gains on Friday on sluggish U.S. economic data but the metal was
poised for its third straight weekly drop on persistent
uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve will begin to hike
rates.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was steady at $1,193.15 an ounce by 0033
GMT, after gaining 0.6 percent in the previous session.
* Bullion got a boost on Thursday after data showed the
number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment aid edged
up last week for a third straight week.
* Other data showed U.S. manufacturing sector dipped more
than expected in April, while home sales recorded their biggest
drop in more than 1-1/2 years in March.
* The weak data hurt the dollar and boosted safe-haven bids
for gold, but added to the uncertainty over whether the Federal
Reserve will hike rates in June or September.
* Bullion investors fear an early rate hike to reduce demand
for gold, a non-interest-paying asset. The metal is down nearly
1 percent this week, its sharpest such decline in seven weeks.
* Attention will now turn to the Fed's policy meet next week
for stronger clues on when the U.S. central bank would begin
rising rates.
* In other industry news, South Africa's National Union of
Mineworkers is planning to submit demands to the gold sector
next week calling for a 75-percent hike in the basic pay for
entry-level workers, according to union sources familiar with
the matter.
* Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister Joomart Otorbayev resigned on
Thursday after failing to clinch a deal with Canada's Centerra
Gold on the future of the country's biggest gold mine.
* Anglo American favours a listing of some South
African platinum mines as the most likely route to divesting
those assets, the mining group's chief executive said.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar nursed losses early on Friday after yet more
underwhelming U.S. economic news, while signs that cash-strapped
Greece was making tentative progress in securing fresh funding
helped underpin a broad rally in the euro.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0800 Germany Ifo business climate Apr
1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Mar
PRICES AT 0033 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1193.15 -0.45 -0.04
Spot silver 15.86 -0.01 -0.06
Spot platinum 1133 0.65 0.06
Spot palladium 770.3 2.7 0.35
Comex gold 1192.7 -1.6 -0.13
Comex silver 15.84 0.011 0.07
Euro 1.0811
DXY 97.367
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)