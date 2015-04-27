SINGAPORE, April 27 Gold was languishing near
its lowest in over a month on Monday, as record-high equities
dented its appeal as a safe-haven, with investors also focusing
on the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week for clues on
the timing of a U.S. rate hike.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had ticked up 0.2 percent to $1,181.11 an
ounce by 0044 GMT, but wasn't too far from its lowest since
March 20 at $1,174.73, reached in the previous session.
* Bullion tumbled over 1 percent on Friday after equity
markets worldwide climbed to record highs as solid corporate
earnings and an all-time peak for the Nasdaq stock index stoked
investor optimism.
* Gold is usually seen as a safe-harbour asset and tends to
do well when riskier assets such as equities underperform.
* The price of the metal was also weighed down by
uncertainty over when the Fed would begin to hike rates.
* Market expectations have been for a June rate hike, but
recent soft economic data has stoked speculation that the U.S.
central bank could delay the move to September.
* The Fed will kick off a two-day policy meet on Tuesday,
with investors watching out for comments on the strength of the
economy and the timing of monetary tightening.
* Any delay in the rate hike would boost gold, as it is a
non-interest-paying asset.
* In other industry news, Turkey, Belarus, Kazakhstan and
Russia bolstered their gold holdings last month as prices hit
three-month lows, while El Salvador's holdings fell, data from
the International Monetary Fund showed on Friday.
* Venezuela's central bank has converted part of its gold
reserves into at least $1 billion in cash through a swap with
Citibank, local media reported on Friday.
* Hedge funds and money managers added to their bullish bets
in gold futures and options during the week ended April 21, as
they cut a silver net long stance to a five-month low, U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar started the week on the defensive on Monday
after more disappointing U.S. economic data, while concerns
about Greece's ongoing debt talks pressured the euro.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Import prices MM March
1345 U.S. Markit Comp Flash PMI April
1345 U.S. Markit Svcs PMI Flash April
1430 U.S. Dallas Fed Mfg Bus Index April
PRICES AT 0044 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1181.11 2.24 0.19
Spot silver 15.78 0.09 0.57
Spot platinum 1121.5 -0.8 -0.07
Spot palladium 771.25 0.6 0.08
Comex gold 1180.5 5.5 0.47
Comex silver 15.745 0.109 0.7
Euro 1.0874
DXY 96.86
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)