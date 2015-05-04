SINGAPORE, May 4 Gold languished near a six-week low on Monday, unable to recover from a three-day losing streak, as the dollar gained on signs of stabilisation in the U.S. economy, and fears the Federal Reserve would soon hike interest rates. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was firm at $1,178.50 an ounce by 0042 GMT, not far from a six-week low of $1,170.20 reached on Friday. * The metal has lost about 2 percent in the past three sessions since the Fed signalled on Wednesday that it saw the recent slowdown in the U.S. economy as transitory and was not ruling out an interest rate rise this year. * A strong economy diminishes gold's appeal as a haven, while higher rates could dent demand for non-interest-paying bullion. * The Fed could raise interest rates as soon as June, two top U.S. central bankers said on Friday, so long as economic data strengthens as expected from a dismal first quarter. * That view is at odds with the view of many traders, whose bets in the interest-rate futures markets suggest they have all but discounted a June rate hike and now expect the Fed to wait until December before raising rates for the first time since 2006. * Data on Friday continued to show mixed U.S. economic data. Consumer sentiment rose but manufacturing and construction was weak. * Despite some sluggishness in the economy, the dollar gained on the back of the data. * Technical factors were also at play during bullion's decline on Friday, with downward momentum gathering pace as prices broke through their April low at $1,175 an ounce, traders said. * In other industry news, Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd is looking to recruit the precious metals trading team of Jefferies Group LLC's commodities brokerage, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.32 percent to 741.75 tonnes on Friday. * Hedge funds and money managers upped their bullish bet in gold futures and options in the week ended April 28, cutting their silver net long to a more than a five-month low, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The dollar clung to tenuous gains early on Monday, having staged a modest rebound late last week as sellers set their sights on sterling after disappointing UK data. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC Non-Mfg PMI April 0800 Euro zone Markit Mfg Final PMI April 0830 Euro zone Sentix Index May 1345 US ISM-New York Index April 1400 US Durable Goods March 1400 US Factory Orders March PRICES AT 0042 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1178.5 0.4 0.03 Spot silver 16.15 0.01 0.06 Spot platinum 1128 1.5 0.13 Spot palladium 770.97 -1.38 -0.18 Comex gold 1177.8 3.3 0.28 Comex silver 16.17 0.035 0.22 Euro 1.1193 DXY 95.253 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)