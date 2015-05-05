SINGAPORE, May 5 Gold retained overnight gains on Tuesday but was stuck below $1,200 an ounce as investors awaited a U.S. nonfarm payrolls report later in the week for clues on when the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,187 an ounce by 0037 GMT. The metal gained 0.8 percent on Monday, snapping a three-day losing streak, buoyed by holiday-thinned trading. * Silver gained for a third straight session, after climbing to a four-week high on Monday. * Gains in the precious metals came despite strength in the dollar, which edged higher against a basket of major currencies on a weaker euro and strong data on U.S. factory orders. * Doubts still persist over the robustness of the U.S. economy as recent data has been mixed. * Markets are awaiting U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on Friday for stronger cues about the economy and when the Fed will begin hiking rates. * Strong data could prompt the Fed to raise interest rates soon, a move seen by investors as denting demand for bullion, which doesn't pay any interest. Speculation over the timing of a rate hike has kept markets on edge. * Chicago Fed President Charles Evans on Monday provided no clarity on the issue. He said rate hikes could begin this year, although with inflation uncomfortably low and the unemployment rate still too high, the Fed should hold off on raising rates until early next year. * Focus will also be on the currency markets. The dollar was slightly firmer against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, advancing against the euro and sterling in thin trade with several key financial centres shut for holidays. * Further strength in the dollar could put a cap on gold's gains. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Global equity markets rose on Monday, lifted by the biggest gain in U.S. factory orders in eight months and solid manufacturing data in Germany, while German bund yields gained as investors shook off deflation fears. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Producer prices Mar 1230 U.S. International trade Mar 1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Apr PRICES AT 0037 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1187 -0.7 -0.06 Spot silver 16.41 0.02 0.12 Spot platinum 1142.74 -2.26 -0.2 Spot palladium 782.15 2.15 0.28 Comex gold 1186.6 -0.2 -0.02 Comex silver 16.435 -0.006 -0.04 Euro 1.1143 DXY 95.45 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)