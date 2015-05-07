By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, May 7 Gold remained under pressure on Thursday as higher bond yields dented the investment appeal of the metal, while uncertainty over the timing of a Federal Reserve rate hike also weighed. Spot gold was little changed at $1,190.31 an ounce by 0050 GMT, after losing 0.1 percent in the previous session and still firmly below the key $1,200 level. Bond yields in Europe and the U.S. have been rising as deflation fears have eased with recovering oil prices, and in anticipation of a Fed interest rate rise later this year. Higher bond yields undercut gold's appeal as the metal does not pay any interest. Germany's 10-year government bond yield hit a 2015 high on Wednesday, while the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to a two-month high. Fed Chair Janet Yellen warned that low long-term U.S. interest rates could rise as the Fed normalises its policy, causing disruption across the financial system. "Yellen's comments that bond yields could see a sharp jump continued to weigh on gold," ANZ analysts said in a note on Thursday. Bullion failed to get a boost from a softer dollar, which languished at its lowest in over two months against a basket of major currencies on disappointing economic data. Data on Wednesday showed U.S. private employers in April hired the fewest number of workers in more than a year, further diminishing hopes of a strong rebound in economic growth after the first-quarter slump. Weakness in data and the dollar typically boosts safe-haven bids for bullion, but that failed to materialise on Wednesday. Investors are focussed on the critical U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on Friday for stronger cues about the economy and its impact on the timing of an interest rate hike. Strong data could prompt the Fed to soon hike rates, a move that could hurt demand for non-interest-yielding gold. Markets had expected a hike in June, but recent data showing a sluggish economy has made investors push back expectations. Atlanta Fed bank president Dennis Lockhart said on Wednesday he still feels conditions would be in place for a midyear U.S. rate hike despite a weak start to 2015, and that markets betting on a September increase were in "reasonable alignment" with the central bank. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial orders Mar 0645 France Industrial output Mar 0645 France Trade data Mar 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1900 U.S. Consumer credit Mar PRICES AT 0050 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1190.31 -0.99 -0.08 Spot silver 16.51 0.01 0.06 Spot platinum 1141.9 -0.1 -0.01 Spot palladium 788.72 -0.28 -0.04 Comex gold 1189.8 -0.5 -0.04 Comex silver 16.52 0.014 0.08 Euro 1.1336 DXY 94.173 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)