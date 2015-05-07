* Gold extends losses to second session
* Weaker stocks, dollar fail to boost gold
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, May 7 Gold extended losses into a
second session on Thursday as higher bond yields dented the
investment appeal of the metal, while uncertainty over the
timing of a U.S. rate hike also weighed.
Spot gold fell 0.7 percent to $1,183.60 an ounce by
0654 GMT, after losing 0.1 percent in the previous session,
holding below the key $1,200 level for a fifth day. Silver
fell nearly 1 percent.
Bond yields in Europe and the United States have been rising
as deflation fears have eased with recovering oil prices, and in
anticipation of a interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve
later this year.
Higher bond yields undercut gold's appeal as the metal does
not pay any interest.
Germany's 10-year government bond yield hit a 2015 high on
Wednesday, while the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to a
two-month high.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen warned that low long-term U.S.
interest rates could rise as the Fed normalises its policy,
causing disruption across the financial system.
"Yellen's comments that bond yields could see a sharp jump
continued to weigh on gold," ANZ analysts said in a note.
Gold's failure to hold on to recent gains near $1,200,
despite weakness in the dollar and equities, have raised
concerns and signals further declines, traders said.
"The inability of gold to rally in the face of a weaker
dollar may indicate underlying weakness," said HSBC analyst
James Steel.
The dollar languished at its lowest in over two months
against a basket of major currencies, after data showed U.S.
private employers hired the fewest number of workers in more
than a year in April.
Weakness in economic data and the greenback typically boosts
safe-haven bids for bullion, but that failed to materialise.
Investors are focussed on the critical U.S. nonfarm payrolls
data on Friday for stronger cues about the economy and its
impact on the timing of an interest rate hike.
Strong data could prompt the Fed to soon hike rates, a move
that could hurt demand for non-interest-paying gold.
Markets had expected a hike in June, but recent data showing
a sluggish economy has made investors push back expectations.
Atlanta Fed bank president Dennis Lockhart said on Wednesday
he still feels conditions would be in place for a midyear U.S.
rate hike despite a weak start to 2015, and that markets betting
on a September increase were in "reasonable alignment" with the
central bank.
PRICES AT 0654 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1183.6 -7.7 -0.65
Spot silver 16.34 -0.16 -0.97
Spot platinum 1136.6 -5.4 -0.47
Spot palladium 788 -1 -0.13
Comex gold 1183 -7.3 -0.61
Comex silver 16.375 -0.131 -0.79
Euro 1.1339
DXY 94.2
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
